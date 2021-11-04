Cooter Swanson might be the only man in Georgia who would’ve preferred watching the Braves win the World Series from home.
“I'd rather watch on TV. I can see what I want to see,” Swanson, still coming down off the high of a lifetime, told the MDJ this week.
“We’ll talk after games a lot,” he said of his son, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, “and we’ll talk about what he did, what he was thinking, the pitches he saw, what he did on a play – you know, just baseball. I can’t see those pitches and those things when I’m there at the game.”
That’s the essence of Cooter Swanson, a dyed-in-the-wool baseball head who’s played, coached, and watched the game all his life, all the way up to Tuesday night’s triumphant World Series finale. Observing, watching – yes, all 162 regular-season games – always talking things through with his son, the world champion.
“You’re just excited for them. You’re happy for them. It’s just nice to see what you’ve been trying to work towards, you’re able to accomplish that,” he said.
Swanson is still quick to credit Houston, even in defeat — “The Astros worked hard too … they accomplished something too,” he adds – with a graciousness that comes from knowing how high and how low baseball can take you.
“I told Dansby, I said think about this: you just won the tournament that the best players in the world play to get to. Now, your team is considered the best in the world. That’s – that’s pretty cool,” he said, a hint of a grin cracking his face.
'If plan A is good enough...'
Aside from his God-given talent, Dansby Swanson comes by the game honestly. Cooter (Malcolm, legally speaking) was a three-sport athlete at Marietta High School, where he met his wife Nancy, a standout basketball and tennis player.
“She’s the only one in our family that’s in the (Marietta High) Hall of Fame,” he says, chuckling.
Both went on to Troy University in southeast Alabama, where Cooter kept playing baseball, then worked as a graduate assistant for the team. Nancy, meanwhile, earned her way into Troy’s own Hall of Fame as well.
The couple moved back to Cobb County after college, and Cooter took a job at his alma mater, teaching math at Marietta High. Coaching baseball, he admits, was the real draw; teaching didn’t take. He then was one of the coaches at Kennesaw State University when the program first got off the ground in the 1980s.
That was around the time the Swansons had their oldest child, Chase, now a Marietta attorney. Then followed Lindsay, who now works as a sports psychologist.
“There’s a good connection. They were athletes, too. My daughter especially understands it, because I mean, that’s what she’s dealing with every day,” Cooter Swanson said. “We’re just a pretty close family. We like to see each other do well. The other two are very successful, but they’re not on TV doing it.”
But Dansby, his father says again and again, “thinks different than most people.”
“Most of those guys that play in the big leagues, they’re anomalies of some sort. Their mindset is different,” he said. “(Dansby) said, ‘I’m going to be a pro baseball player,’ when he (went) to college. (Nancy) is like, ‘OK, great, but you need to have a plan B’ … finally, one day he told her, ‘If plan A is good enough, you don’t need a plan B.’ He’s just all in.”
That drive in Dansby was apparent even as a kid. When Cooter was coaching 15-year-old travel baseball teams, seven-year-old Dansby would be out in the field with them. There was no dragging him to batting practice or games; when they’d get home at night, the two would practice fielding with a tennis ball in the living room.
It wasn’t until Dansby got to Vanderbilt that Cooter started taking his son’s word that he could be a star.
“I’ve seen him play more than anybody, so I knew his shortcomings,” he said. “I had people when he was 17 or so telling me he’s going to be really, really good. And I thought he was pretty good.”
But when Vanderbilt won their first-ever College World Series in 2014, and Dansby was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player, something clicked.
“I started seeing him building towards that. He was able to do things that I didn’t expect. He could make plays that I didn’t know he could make,” Cooter Swanson said, crediting Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin with much of that transformation.
Hometown Son
The following year, Dansby was the first overall pick in the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. From there, it’s a story every Braves fan knows – six months into his budding career, the A-list young prospect was traded to his hometown team. It might have all worked out in the end, but at the time, as Cooter put it, “that was a bad day.”
“That threw him for a loop, a big loop. But it was a huge learning lesson,” Cooter Swanson said. “It took him a few weeks to come around. But it was hard because he's from here. So you know, expectations are high. He hadn't played a game and they’ve got his face on billboards.”
It also made the family’s life more one-dimensional. The Swansons couldn’t go anywhere without people wanting to talk about Dansby. “Chase is doing great,” became Cooter’s stock answer when folks asked about how his son was doing.
Folks who claimed they coached or played with the hometown kid came out of the woodwork. And the autograph requests poured in, with Cooter Swanson laying out gear for his son to sign for friends when he’d come by the house.
“He was like, ‘Dad, this is what I do every day. I come home, and you’ve got all this stuff.’ And I’m like, 'OK, I’m not going to do that anymore.' I want him to come home,” he said, putting a point on that last word.
Champions
Of course, the other story every Braves fan – and now, the world – knows is of the team’s magical 2021 season. Asked where he thought the team was headed at the All Star break in July, with a 44-45 record, Cooter Swanson says he was always a believer.
“I told Dansby, there is no reason y’all can’t win the World Series. Y’all are as good as anybody else out there – including the Dodgers,” he said.
And in spite of his preference, he and the family were at every game of the series, usually sitting with the parents of Dansby’s teammates. He recalled Max Fried’s father counting down the outs as the team inched toward victory in Game 6, turning around in his seat to yell, “We just need 15 more!”
Throughout it all, he and his son kept talking. Dansby’s Achilles' heel, his father said, can be that he puts so much energy into the team that he doesn’t have enough for himself.
“He had told me when the playoffs started, he said, ‘You know, this is so much fun,’ because all season long your numbers are thrown up to you. What’s your batting average? What was your OPS?” Cooter Swanson said. “When you get to the playoffs, none of that matters. Just get a W.”
“I said, if you do you, you will help your team. Just go do you,” he added.
And do Dansby, Dansby did. There was the tying home run in Game 4, before Jorge Soler blasted the Braves into a lead they wouldn’t give up (“That was a big moment. I think that helped him a lot.”). There was the two-run shot in Game 6, giving the Braves a 5-0 advantage. And finally, there was the ground-out fielded by Swanson and tossed to Freddie Freeman for the final out of the Series.
As the confetti rained down on the Braves Tuesday night, Fox’s Tom Verducci asked Dansby about being at the center of those pivotal moments.
Gasped the hometown kid, thanking his family, his city, and his God, “Destiny, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.