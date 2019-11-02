For some, Halloween lasted just a little bit longer this year.
On Saturday, the Cobb County Police Department and the West Cobb Business Association held the second annual Cool Cars and Cops festival. Families took their costumes for one last spin as they walked the parking lot at Lost Mountain Baptist Church in west Cobb to see dozens of classic cars.
The festivities on Saturday also included trunk-or-treating, as well as a touch-a-truck event, and all proceeds from the show will benefit Christmas programs hosted by Cobb PD’s Community Affairs Unit.
