Not As Famous Cookie Co. celebrated the grand opening of its Smyrna brick-and-mortar Saturday, selling out of just about everything by 7 p.m.
Owner Ashley Carlton first started the business as a food truck in 2015.
"My father had these phenomenal recipes," Carlton said. "It was always his dream to start a bakery. Me growing up, seeing it, I said, 'I wanna go ahead and do that.'"
As the first day wrapped up, it seemed as though his third time was a charm.
The Great Recession forced Carlton to abandon his first attempt. After several years in the corporate world, he began the food truck, which found success catering to private events.
"It's been a majority of our business," he said. But "we had a lot of customers (saying), we love your truck but we can't ever find you, you're always busy at private events."
By March 2020, he had signed a lease for a brick-and-mortar space in Marietta. But the pandemic shut everything down, scuttling those plans.
And yet, the business grew. Catering crashed at first, but recovered; people ordered cookies for delivery or pickup in record numbers. Carlton decided to give his father's dream another go, this time in Smyrna.
Not As Famous Cookie Co. can be found at 1080 Windy Hill Rd SE.
