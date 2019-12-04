A planned temporary shelter for youth, including unaccompanied immigrant children, has been withdrawn, according to a letter from the site’s owner, former Councilman Philip Goldstein to the city’s planning and zoning department.
Stone Mountain-based Freemont Grace Holdings had plans for a 50-bed youth shelter on Powers Ferry Road near Studio Movie Grille.
Mitchell Bryant, managing partner at Freemont Grace Holdings, told the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in October that the facility would house children referred from the federal government on a short-term basis. Bryant said the home would be the last waystation for children who had been approved to join new families, and their average stay time would be 35 days.
Some neighbors were not happy with the plan. Several spoke out at the meeting, including attorney Ronna Woodruff, whose law practice is near the site. But the board went on to approve the plan 4-2 with Vice Chair Karen Kirkpatrick and board member David Hunter voting against the plan and board member Tom Samples abstaining because he lives near the property.
That would have been the end of the issue, but Woodruff filed an appeal, which meant approval from the Marietta City Council is now needed.
Among Woodruff’s issues were the state of the building and the behavior of previous tenants. The building previously held a home for teens with addiction issues.
Another group of six people filed another appeal shortly after, citing concerns about immigrant children placed in the facility.
“If the Marietta City Council approves a variance allowing for the development of an Unaccompanied Alien Children’s shelter at this location, it will be placing the City of Marietta at the dead center of the most controversial issue of the current debate over immigration policy,” the group wrote. “That issue is the reality that current immigration policy includes separating children from their parents, or other responsible caregivers. This is an issue that must violate the moral sensibility of every citizen of Marietta. This is not a program with which the City of Marietta wants to be associated, or with which it needs to be associated.”
The letter is signed by Art Wickman of Marietta, Karen Anderson-Cordova of Marietta, Lisa Gonzalez of Marietta, Helen Hobson, of Atlanta, Rev. Deborah Bennett of the Emerson Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Marietta and Karen Abel of Marietta.
Bryant told the MDJ that children in the shelter would not be from the controversial border separation program and said he could not predict how many of the residents would have been from other countries.
In his withdrawal letter, Goldstein disputed some of the neighbors’ claims saying the building does need sprucing up, but is not in dire shape. He also said the code violations Woodruff and others complained about occurred before his company purchased the property.
Goldstein said he believes Bryant is sincere in his desire to help children, but opposition from neighbors convinced him it wasn’t the right place.
“I served on Council for over 37 years and directly represented that neighborhood for most of that time,” he wrote. “I built relationships there and do not wish to be in conflict with a neighborhood that has treated me well and supported me over the years as well as those who are customers at the East Marietta Shopping Center. As a result, I no longer support the furtherance of the variance of the application as the owner of the property.”
Even so, Mayor Steve Tumlin said, the case cannot be closed until the City Council hears the plan. That's still scheduled to happen Dec. 11.
"I'm going to bang the gavel next Wednesday at the meeting, and we’re going to have the hearing," Tumlin said. "What happened at BZA a couple weeks ago, that’s on the official record, and if we didn’t hear the appeal, then that would become part of our zoning code, and that’s what’s at issue here."
The mayor said not deciding one way or the other would make the zoning board's approval precedent.
"That’s the irony," he added. "Once it got approved, it's on the books until we disapprove it. ... somebody else could use it a year from now. (Goldstein) understands the law. He can't overrule the BZA’s decision. That’s what's before us, and we’re compelled to hear it. ... We’re looking after the good of the city, and this needs to be finished, because if we don’t, it's not overturned."
Tumlin said he would not try to predict how the council members will vote, but he said if the owner does not want the project to go forward, "That would be good evidence" that the zoning should not be approved.
"That will make the decision next Wednesday easier," he added.
Bryant said he plans to share his side of the story later on Wednesday. Check back with the MDJ for more.
