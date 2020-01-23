MARIETTA — A proposal that would have encouraged development in an industrial swath of southeast Cobb — which includes the controversial Sterigenics’ facility — was pulled by its sponsor this week.
Citing an “uproar,” east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott withdrew a proposal that would have told would-be developers the 900-acre tract between the Chattahoochee River and Interstate-285 was ready for high-rise office buildings, regional malls and apartments.
The change was among several amendments to Cobb’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Map put forward by commissioners.
Every January, the board amends the map, which details the recommended use of every inch of its land. The map is not legally binding, as zoning is. However, the county’s planning department staff will cite the map when recommending approval or rejection of projects that require a zoning change to move forward. The map also gives developers an idea of which projects might be worth pursuing.
In technical terms, Ott's proposal would have expanded the Cumberland-area "regional activity center," which is the county's most intense land-use designation. According to the comprehensive plan, "typical land uses in (regional activity centers) include high-rise office buildings, regional malls and varying densities of residential development."
Earlier in the month, the Planning Commission, a recommending body, considered the proposed land use map amendments. During the public comments period, two people spoke against the regional activity center designation, citing the area’s proximity to a medical device sterilization plant run by Illinois-based Sterigenics. Last summer, news that people living near the plant might be at higher risk of developing cancer due to Sterigenics’ use of the chemical ethylene oxide caused an uproar.
“If we’re going to bring in more warm bodies, as long as Sterigenics is there, it’s not going to be a good idea,” area resident Tony Adams said. “I love the plan — minus Sterigenics.”
In an email to constituents last week, Ott announced his intention to withdraw the proposal, and nobody in the crowd commented during the commission's meeting this week.
Expanding the Cumberland-area regional activity center was first suggested by Tony Waybright, the head of the Oakdale Alliance. Waybright approached Ott with a vision for the area’s revitalization.
Ott said he would work with the Oakdale Alliance to design a master plan for the area before reintroducing his change to the county’s comprehensive map.
Ott’s proposal was not the only agenda item withdrawn by its sponsor.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid withdrew one of her seven proposed land use amendments due to an apparent miscommunication with county staff.
The proposed amendment was an attempt to resolve a dispute between a concrete crushing business in her district and nearby residents. Those people say Baldwin Paving, which leases land in south Cobb near the Silver Comet Trail and south of the intersection of Powder Springs Road and the East-West Connector, has been a nuisance and health concern.
Nevertheless, Baldwin sought commission permission to continue crushing concrete last year after county staff found that it had been operating without a required permit. Commissioners allowed Baldwin to withdraw its application — to be reintroduced at a later date — over Cupid’s objections.
County staff craft the proposed land use amendments at commissioners' request. The amendment presented by county staff Tuesday would have designated the land on which Baldwin operates as prime for residential development. But Cupid said that was not what she had asked for.
Cupid said she had wanted to create a buffer between existing residential land and the industrial businesses that surrounds it, in the form of either indoor industrial or commercial use.
“When I saw this I was a bit surprised, because if we put residential there, it still doesn’t provide a buffer between industrial and residential,” she said.
Lindsey Tippins, the landowner, asked that the board not make any changes. He reiterated the argument he had made at the Planning Commission meeting: that the area had been industrial for decades and only recently saw any residential development.
Cupid said she wanted to reintroduce an amended proposal with enough time for public review and comment. After the item was withdrawn, Cupid said she would reintroduce it in May to allow Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb, time to conclude his duties at the Statehouse.
