MARIETTA — Marietta will begin construction Monday on its Kennesaw Avenue Streetscape Project, the city announced on social media.
The project, on Kennesaw Avenue from Church Street to near Marble Hill Road, will include new pedestrian crossings near St. Mary's Lane, Stewart Avenue and Maple Avenue; brick crosswalks at some existing crossings; a median near Maple Avenue, street lights, street sign upgrades and landscaping, city documents show.
The Kennesaw Avenue improvements have $1 million budgeted with funds from the current penny sales tax, though officials expect to spend less than that, Marietta spokesperson Lindsey Wiles told the MDJ. The project is estimated to be completed in six months.
City officials expect the work will affect traffic on Kennesaw Avenue during the six-month construction period.
