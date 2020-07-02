The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin a three-year-long reconstruction and widening project on Macland Road next week, the department announced.
The $22 million project, widening over 6 miles of Macland Road between west Cobb County and east Paulding County, is set to commence on Friday, July 10.
The reconstruction of Macland Road, or State Route 360, will overhaul the roadway between Lost Mountain Road, near McEachern High School, and Charles Hardy Parkway in Paulding County. The project will widen Macland Road from two lanes to four lanes and add a grassed center median to the passageway. It will also create new dedicated turn lanes and add sidewalks to each side of the road, according to the state transportation department.
“These improvements are needed to accommodate the growing traffic along SR 360, improve mobility between the cities of Dallas and Marietta, and enhance safety on the corridor,” the DOT said in the news release. “The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.”
Phase one of the project, which consists of clearing vegetation and starting utility work around the roadway, will begin next Friday. The DOT said the project will require lane closures. Drivers can expect future daily closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nightly closures on weeknights from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Construction will also take place during weekends, the department said.
Reconstruction of Macland Road north of McEachern High School will begin just days ahead of scheduled high school commencement events at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium. Osborne High School will hold commencement ceremonies at McEachern on July 13, three days after the construction project is set to begin. Other Cobb County high schools will celebrate commencement at McEachern until July 24.
“Please note that road construction surrounding McEachern High School will impact traffic flow on and off the campus,” Cobb Schools said on its website. “The District is working closely with Cobb County government, including Cobb County DOT, as well as other partners, to provide the most efficient flow of traffic for these ceremonies.”
Cobb schools said traffic and parking information for commencement events will be posted to its website at http://www.cobbk12.org/graduation/.
The reconstruction project timeline is subject to change, depending on weather conditions.
