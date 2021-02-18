Construction to replace Willeo Road Bridge in east Cobb began this week, with a complete closure of the bridge expected to start sometime this spring or summer.
The bridge spans Willeo Creek and was built in 1960. The new bridge will be about twice as wide as the current bridge, featuring wider travel lanes for cars, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides.
The bridge’s closure date has not yet been announced. Once closed, it is scheduled to remain closed for four to five months. Electronic signs near the bridge will be set up two to three weeks before the closure to warn motorists. Lane closures will occur while the bridge is still open.
A detour will direct motorists to access the other side of the creek via Timer Ridge and Roswell roads. The entire project is scheduled to finish next winter.
The estimated $2.5 million project is a joint venture between Cobb County and the City of Roswell, as the bridge crosses the border between the two. It is being funded through Cobb’s 2016 SPLOST and Roswell’s capital funds.
A Georgia Department of Transportation inspection recently gave the bridge a 62.8 out of 100 sufficiency rating. The existing bridge, a main access point between Cobb’s trail network and the Roswell Riverwalk, has substandard guard rail attachments and lacks sidewalks or bike lanes.
