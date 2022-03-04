This rendering shows StillFire Brewing’s vision to build a brewery in downtown Smyrna. Since this rendering was released, the plan has been revised to make the brewery two stories, not three as pictured here. This is the view people would see when viewing the brewery from the area currently occupied by the roundabout in downtown.
In this October 2021 photo, Gina Milu walks her dogs Maize and Kyla across the roundabout in downtown Smyrna.
This map shows the roads that will be closed in downtown Smyrna as the roundabout and surrounding area is overhauled. Red areas will be closed, while green areas will be open.
This rendering shows StillFire Brewing’s vision to build a brewery in downtown Smyrna. Since this rendering was released, the plan has been revised to make the brewery two stories, not three as pictured here. This is the view people would see when viewing the brewery from the area currently occupied by the roundabout in downtown.
This shows the updated concept plan developed by Pond & Company for downtown Smyrna's redesign.
This concept, produced by Pond and Company, shows a preliminary plan for Smyrna’s Village Green Park.
SMYRNA — March 20 will likely be the last day to drive through the roundabout in downtown Smyrna, a longtime fixture of the area that is slated for removal.
Construction on the overhaul of the roundabout and surrounding area will begin soon. Road closures are expected to start March 21 and last about a year.
The Smyrna City Council will vote Monday on approving the closures. The roundabout will be closed, along with King Street, north of Bank Street; Village Green Circle between the roundabout and Atlanta Road; and Fuller Street.
Once construction is complete, the roundabout will be gone, as well as part of Village Green Circle between the roundabout and the rear parking lot of the Smyrna Public Library.
Once reopened, King Street will extend north from Bank Street, roughly following what is now the east side of the roundabout to connect with Village Green Circle, then continue up to Powder Springs Street.
The roads are expected to reopen no later than March 14, 2023.
Replacing the roundabout will be new greenspace, including lawn space, water features, several peripheral plaza areas, seating, shade structures, new trees, bike racks and a stage for concerts and events. The City Council approved the redesign last year.
About $6.5 million has been allocated for the project, funded by the 2022 special purpose local option sales tax.
In January, the council approved a deal to sell an acre of city-owned land between Fuller Street and Atlanta Road to StillFire Brewing, which will build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there. The proceeds from that sale — $600,000 — will be used to fund a half-acre park just south of the brewery.
