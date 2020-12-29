MARIETTA — Cobb County welcomed its new Superior Court clerk on Tuesday afternoon with the swearing-in of Connie Taylor, the first Black officeholder of that post.
Taylor defeated two-term Republican incumbent Rebecca Keaton in November, receiving 200,072 votes or 52.06%. She took the oath of office in the Superior Court’s ceremonial courtroom before supporters and elected officials.
“Look at what God has done,” Taylor said, a smile on her face. “I am grateful. I am thankful. I will lead, and I will ask for help.”
The clerk’s office is responsible for maintaining the official records of the court.
The incoming clerk’s remarks focused almost entirely on thanking those who made her victory possible. They included her family, her supporters, and her pastor, the Rev. Eldren D. Morrison of Shaw Temple AME Zion Church in Smyrna, who provided the invocation.
Also attending the ceremony were state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and County Commission Chair-elect Lisa Cupid, who congratulated Taylor on her victory.
“Your race has not been a sprint, it’s been a marathon,” Cupid said. “You have put in that sweat equity to get here.”
Cupid called the event “a momentous day” and praised Taylor for setting an example for young people of color with her historic electoral victory.
“Thank you for letting my children know what’s possible, and for many other children,” she said.
Prior to running for office in 2020, Taylor worked as a grants manager and real estate broker. She has also served on the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors and the Cobb Library Foundation. She previously ran for District 4 commissioner in 2012, the race that ultimately gave Cupid her first seat on the county commission.
Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, heralded Taylor as part of a “new generation” of leaders in Cobb County, and was quick to emphasize the community that elected her would remain at her side.
“That support is going to continue,” Wilkerson said. “I am here for you, and we are here for you.”
After the ceremony, Taylor said that her victory is indicative of a broader, more inclusive trend across Cobb County.
“It means a lot for the county. It shows how the county has evolved … that this county, regardless of your color, regardless of your nationality, or your race, they are voting for a person. And they believe in that person,” Taylor said.
“The people of Cobb County spoke. They believe in me, and they trust me.”
She also thanked the Cobb County NAACP for their contributions to her campaign. Both Deane Bonner and Jeriene Grimes, the current and former presidents of the organization, were in attendance.
“Without the NAACP and Mrs. Bonner, this could not have been possible,” Taylor said.
Taylor was joined during the ceremony by her longtime friend Don Griffin, who held Taylor’s well-worn Bible as she took the oath.
Thumbing through the book after the ceremony, Griffin said, “It’s old. But it still works.”
