The 2019 MDJ Cobb Citizen of the Year Award goes to a woman dedicated to serving justice in Cobb County.
District Attorney Joyette Holmes received the award Saturday at the annual Cobb Chamber Gala at the Cobb Galleria on Saturday night.
Holmes was sworn in as Cobb’s top prosecutor last summer, becoming both the first woman and the first African American in that role.
She was nominated to that position by Gov. Brian Kemp after tapping the previous district attorney, Vic Reynolds, to lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Shortly after announcing his pick, Kemp told the MDJ he was proud to make a historic appointment, but more important to him was Holmes’ history of service.
That history includes serving as Cobb’s chief magistrate judge, having been appointed by the Cobb Superior Court in 2015. Prior to that, she served as a prosecutor under Reynolds and Cobb County Solicitor Barry Morgan. Holmes also operated and served clients in private practice in the Law Office of Joyette Holmes.
Magistrate Judge Kellie Hill said Holmes ran a court that was full of talented professionals but still felt like a family.
“As a boss and as a person, Joyette treats everyone she encounters with dignity and respect, and because of the way she presents herself and her grace, it is natural to give her the same respect in return,” Hill said. “She is just truly a kindhearted person who is also qualified to do the work that she’s been appointed to do.”
In addition to serving in Cobb’s courtrooms, Holmes’ work in the community includes serving as a board member of the Cobb Community Foundation and MUST Ministries.
MUST CEO Ike Reighard said what sets Holmes apart is her humility.
“She’s an extremely gifted person that has excelled at every opportunity that she’s been given, and yet she just conveys this amazing humility and grace that just embodies who she is,” Reighard said. “I’ve been blessed to know a lot of people in my lifetime who have achieved a lot of things, but none of them would exceed her in the ability to have just a tremendous heart and compassion for everyone she comes in contact with.
“Everybody from her family to the person who meets her for the very first time walks away so impressed with her character, there could not be a better person to receive this award than Joyette,” he added.
Holmes accepted the award from MDJ publisher Otis Brumby III, who praised Holmes’ “outstanding credentials, remarkable character (and) love for Cobb County.”
Walking to the stage, Holmes was characteristically humble, thanking her friends, family and all who have worked with her during her career.
“My amazing husband and mom are in the room with me, and I am so, so grateful for them, because none of this could I do without my lord and savior and without my family,” she said.
Holmes said she values building relationships in the courthouse.
“Truly, when I feel like I build relationships, just that ability to really connect with people makes a difference, and I think that’s what makes Cobb County special, because we’re able to connect with people.”
Among the changes Holmes has brought to Cobb County is a new initiative called Project Restore 360, a joint project with Cobb Solicitor Barry Morgan to provide expungements, employment opportunities, addiction resources and more to eligible residents.
The first-ever event of its kind in Cobb County is set to kick off in February, but registration for the first event is completely full, according to the county website.
Residents may be eligible if they were arrested in Cobb but not convicted, or if they were acquitted, and if they have completed pre-trial diversion, first offender or conditional discharge programs.
In an interview with the MDJ just before her appointment, Holmes said her approach will be to use community engagement to help keep Cobb residents safe.
“In the end, the majority of the people who go through the criminal justice system come back out into the community,” she said. “We want our community to be safe, so we need to do everything that we can do to keep that.”
Holmes’ previous honors include being named one of the “20 Rising Stars Under 40,” by Cobb Life Magazine and winning the Woman of Achievement and Thurgood Marshall Leadership awards from the Cobb County NAACP.
Holmes was born and raised in Valdosta and did her undergraduate work at the University of Georgia, earning dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and criminal justice, followed by a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She lives in west Cobb with her husband, Bridges, and their two daughters.Past Cobb County Citizens of the Year include: W.A. Pulver, 1963; Ed Stephens, 1964; Tom May, 1965; Ernest Barrett, 1966; French Johnson, 1967; Rev. Nelson Price, 1968; Howard Atherton, 1969; Mrs. Virginia Tumlin, 1970; G.W. (Romeo) Hudgins, 1971; Lee Rogers, 1972; Jasper Dorsey, 1973; Jo Anne Stratton, 1974; Dr. Horace Sturgis, 1975; Jack Crowder, 1976; Walter Kelly, Jr., 1977; Dr. Speedy Meaders, 1978; Corky Kell, 1979; Joe Mack Wilson, 1980; W. Wyman Pilcher, Jr., 1981; Robert B. Ormsby, 1982; Al Burruss, 1983; Mack Henderson, 1984; Mr. & Mrs. John Williams, 1985; Barbara Williams, 1986; Carl Harrison, 1987; Johnny Isakson, 1988; Wyman Pilcher, III, 1989; Conley Ingram, 1990; Ken Cannestra, 1991; Bill Hutson, 1992; Newt Gingrich, 1993; Bill Kinney, 1994; Bill Bullard, 1995; Dr. Betty Siegel, 1996; Max Bacon, 1997; Roy Barnes, 1998; Dan Cox, 1999; Bob Prillaman, 2000; Earl Smith, 2001; Micky Blackwell, 2002; Kessel Stelling, 2003; Joe Daniell, 2004; Sam Olens, 2005; Robert Lipson, 2006; Lee E. Rhyant, 2007; Lindsey Tippins, 2008; David Hankerson, 2009; Earl Reece, 2010; Dr. Emily Lembeck, 2011; Kim Gresh, 2012; Tim Lee, 2013; Carol Aebersold, Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts, 2014; Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, 2015; Harris P. Hines, 2016; Jay Cunningham, 2017, and Tommy Allegood, 2018.
