EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was written by Marietta attorney Steve Woodman for the Cobb Bar Association in 2017 as part of an effort to record the history and personalities of the law profession in the county. Woodman's tribute to Ingram is published by the MDJ with permission.
Born September 27, 1930, in Dudley, Georgia on a farm just outside of Dublin, George Conley Ingram lost his father at 12 years of age to high blood pressure for which medical treatment was unavailable at the time. Mr. Ingram was a founder and the first General Manager of Oconee E.M.C.. Conley’s mother Nan, somewhat of a renaissance woman and the sole support of the family, moved them to Milledgeville where she used her existing degree from Columbia University (a rare accomplishment for a woman of her era) to attain a job as a professor at Georgia State College for Women.
Wishing to aid in the support of his family, young Conley developed a strong work ethic picking cotton as a boy. Between dawn and dusk he would pick fast (100 lbs. a day) and would be paid one cent a pound or $1.00 for 100lbs. After a long day in the field he would go to the country store and buy a “Five Cent “cola and three Baby Ruth candy bars for one cent each, and would still have ninety two cents.
His mother’s renaissance qualities blended with his father’s entrepreneurial spirit spurred him to college at an early age. He graduated from Georgia Military College High School at age 14 with a desire to attend Emory University. His mother, worried about his small stature and tender age, wanted him to stay closer to home at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.
At Georgia Military College, Conley began a friendship with the son of Dr. Richard Binion, the man for whom the now infamous building for the criminally insane at Milledgeville State Prison is named. Dr. Binion became a father-figure to Conley, looking out for him and ultimately providing him with a job. Conley was a gopher and set up the surgery equipment for two operating rooms. Dr. Binion took so fondly to Conley that when Dr. Binion bought his son a motorbike to get around town, he bought Conley one also. Unbeknownst to Dr. Binion, Conley had also taken to generating a little extra money during his lunch hour at the local pool hall. Conley had become a sufficient enough trick shot specialist at billiards that he would wager anyone in the establishment that he could make a particular shot. More often than not, he did.
The intersection of Dr. Binion and Conley provides an interesting footnote in the history of Marietta as it was Dr. Binion who, in 1914 and 1915, treated Leo Frank who was held in Georgia’s Milledgeville prison while his appeal was pending. Frank’s throat was cut by a fellow inmate and was stitched up by Dr. Binion, saving his life. Years after the lynching of Frank by some of the city of Marietta’s most prominent citizens, Dr. Binion would tell Conley he was convinced of Leo Frank’s innocence based upon what he knew and the character he saw displayed by Frank in the prison.
After one year at Georgia Military College and a bit more height, Conley’s mother allowed that Conley attend Emory, but with a preference for Emory at Oxford, not Atlanta. However, the Dean at Oxford, again noticing his age and small stature, felt that Conley would need to repeat his freshman year. Conley would hear none of it and left for Emory of Atlanta where he persuaded the Dean to admit him as a sophomore. He would graduate college by the age of 18 and Emory Law School at age 21.
While in school, Conley again found ways to keep his social schedule abuzz. How could he afford to be in a fraternity? He offset his lack of money by becoming a representative of the R.J. Reynolds tobacco company. R.J.R. was more than happy to pay Conley to keep his and other fraternities stocked with their brand of cigarettes for parties and other functions. Conley also served as the manager for the swim team.
While serving as the editor of the Emory yearbook, Conley’s life changed in the most dramatic of ways. He took a train from Atlanta to Chicago to attend the National Scholastic Press Convention. On that train, he would have the incredible fortune to meet the lovely and charming Sylvia Williams, who was representing Agnes Scott College at the same convention. He had met his life partner and did not let her get away.
As many did during their college years, Conley joined the Naval Reserves. The Army would later approach him to “jump ship” and Conley demonstrated his infamous negotiating skills in achieving a higher rank and pay raise along with it. Conley would graduate from the Judge Advocate General School and serve three years on the staff and faculty before returning to Atlanta.
His law career commenced thereafter with a lawyer who also was a Rabbi. Rabbi Parker’s practice was primarily being General Counsel of Rich’s Inc. and handling their delinquent accounts. Times were hard and money was tight but Conley wanted to be a litigator and represent real people trying cases in the courtroom. He took a job as staff attorney for Judge Ralph Pharr in Fulton Superior Court. It was from that position that the late Raymond Reed recruited him to Cobb County in 1954 to join what would become the most respected firm in Marietta; that being, Reed, Ingram, & Flournoy. The firm was located on the south side of the Marietta Square in an upstairs suite of offices. It quickly became evident that Conley was an excellent attorney and a natural leader who would get things done. The firm would later evolve into Ingram, Flournoy, Downey & Cleveland, one of Marietta’s largest and longest standing firms. A host of Cobb County’s lawyers began their careers under their guidance.
Lawyers often joked that based upon their personalities Reed, Ingram & Flournoy should be called Play, Pray and Bray! Reed was Play, Conley was Pray and Flournoy was Bray. Conley was not self-righteous but he was devoted to his church (Marietta First United Methodist) and Faith. It was not uncommon for Conley, as a judge, to sentence someone on probation to attend Church regularly.
As his career ascended, the legal community took notice. Some of Atlanta’s largest and finest law firms began to solicit his counsel. He had been successful representing clients in a large variety of civil cases throughout the southeastern United States. John Sibley (of Milledgeville) head of the Trust Company of Georgia (now SunTrust) and his silk stocking law firm Spalding, Sibley, Troutman and Kelly, called upon Conley to handle a lawsuit against Cobb County for taxing land based upon its potential future use as opposed to its current use. Ironically, Conley had knocked on the door of the firm fresh out of law school only to be told that nothing was available. Conley prevailed in the Georgia Court of Appeals, (Sibley v. Cobb County Bd. of Tax Assessors, 318 S.E.2d 643, 171 Ga. App. 65 (Ga. App., 1984), and Cobb County was forced to refund millions. When Cobb government officials complained that Conley was stealing millions of taxpayer’s money, Conley correctly replied “No, you stole it yourselves; I just recovered it and gave it back”. Georgia’s citizens still benefit from this decision.
Even as a young lawyer, Conley would not hesitate to take on an unpopular client if he believed him or her. He was a true trial lawyer who loved to advocate for a cause he believed in.
He once defended in a jury trial a man charged with murder. The man worked for Boland Glover at Glover Machine Works. Boland asked Conley to defend his employee who he valued enough to pay the attorney’s fee. The murder victim had been shot in the back of the head, a virtual slam dunk for a prosecutor. The charges were brought by Marietta Police Department Officer Bill Hutson, Cobb’s future Sheriff. At trial Conley’s cross examination was devastating to the State’s witnesses. He was able to show that it was in fact the defendant who was being pursued by his enemy who had followed him home and began shooting into the defendant’s apartment while his wife and children were inside. The bullet holes were evident. The defendant claimed to have returned fire in defense of self and family and numerous shots were fired in both directions. The theory of the defense was that since the deceased was running around to shoot from different angles behind trees, pillars, and posts, he must have been so unlucky as to catch a bullet at the precise moment that his head was turned in the opposite direction. With Conley’s legal acumen, charm, and a fair-minded jury the verdict was NOT GUILTY on all counts.
Conley’s career on the bench began in 1960 at the Cobb County Juvenile Court which was then a part time position. Conley helped spur the construction of a new Juvenile Court and detention facility on what is now County Services Blvd. Superior Court Judge James Manning would announce his retirement after Conley declared his candidacy for the Superior Court. Conley and Sylvia’s leadership combined with their character, charm, integrity, community involvement, and Conley’s reputation as an excellent attorney made for an insurmountable candidate and no opposition emerged as it was obvious that his election was a foregone conclusion.
Former Georgia Congressman and Cobb District Attorney George “Buddy” Darden states, “Judge Conley Ingram is the quintessential southern gentleman. His courtroom demeanor was impeccable and legendary. His civility and courtesy should never be mistaken for a lack of resolve and strength in his rulings. He was noted for his punctual and decisive judicial conduct. His knowledge of the law, scholarship, and courteous conduct set the gold standard for judicial service. It was a pleasure to try a case before him.”
Former Governor Roy Barnes shares that “Conley Ingram was the consummate judge. Knowledge, patience, and courtesy were his hallmarks. I never saw him mad, upset or discourteous. There is an old story that Conley once sentenced a criminal defendant to death, and after ending with ‘May God have mercy on your soul’, Conley said ‘Good luck to you’. I don’t know if it is true but it is certainly in character for this great judge and even greater man.”
His gracious nature on the bench extended even to those charged with the most serious of crimes. His sentencing practices were the toughest on the Court and were said to have a “laxative” effect. Yet the attorneys loved him due to his kind and complementary nature.
Conley was so courteous and kind on the bench. He would tell the family how sorry he was that the incident had happened and that he wished so much that he had another choice as to what to do. Then he would impose a 20-year sentence and the family would thank him for his kind consideration. Another judge could have given a 5-year sentence to the same man and the family would be infuriated.
Conley was offered a position on the Georgia Court of Appeals by Gov. Jimmy Carter but he turned it down, telling Carter that he instead would like a seat on the Supreme Court (Georgia’s highest court). When the governor expressed a bit of shock over the rebuff, Conley replied “Well, Governor, would you rather be Governor or Lieutenant Governor? When you asked me to support you for Governor I didn’t ask you to instead run for Lt. Governor.” Gov. Carter flashed that big Jimmy Carter smile and called Conley a “smart a_ _ white boy”, a colloquialism going around at that time. Gov. Carter did appoint him to the Georgia Supreme Court in 1973.
In 1974, Justice Ingram authored the opinion in Coley v. Georgia 204 SE2d 612, 231 Ga 829 (1974), which upheld the Constitutionality of Georgia’s new death penalty statute after the prior version had been declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia, 408 U.S. 238, 92 S. Ct 2726, (1972). After the case was published along with some press and media coverage of Chief Justice Nichols, the Court began to receive threats. Conley visited Gov. Busbee who agreed to provide a security detail for the Chief Judge.
After four years on the Georgia Supreme Court, Justice Ingram resigned in 1977 to take a lucrative partnership with Alston, Miller, and Gaines (later Alston and Bird), one of the largest and most respected law firms in Atlanta. Conley practiced there until his retirement from the firm in 1997. He then came home to Cobb County to serve as a Senior Superior Court Judge, mediator and arbitrator serving until 2019.
His career is one of great accomplishment and great service, all with an overwhelming reputation of wit, charm and integrity. His quips, quotes and witticism, blended with impeccable timing regardless of circumstance are memorable. His accomplishments have led him to the most unique and amazing opportunities, however, he remained the same. At a charity event he once met Jane Fonda who politely introduced herself “Hello, I am Jane Fonda.” Conley smiled wryly and answered “Well I am fonda Jane myself!”
Conley was bestowed the honorary rank of “Flying Colonel” by Delta Airlines after successfully representing the company against Clayton County who was attempting to tax the gates at then Hartsfield International Airport. Following the victory, Conley was given the aforementioned title which carried with it the luxury of a guaranteed seat, flying first class on their planes at a discount and without any waiting period. A subsequent president of the airline would later forget the millions of dollars Conley had saved them in his victory and notified Conley by first class mail that his title “Flying Colonel” would still be honored, but that he would no longer be afforded any of the perks he had enjoyed.
When U.S. Senator Richard B. Russell died in office, a short list of recommended replacements was created by Gov. Jimmy Carter and staff. Governor Carter called Conley, former Gov. Earnest Vandiver, David Gambrell, Bert Lance and two former congressmen to his office to tell them who he was appointing to the U.S. Senate. They were served a glass of warm Coca Cola and a cold sandwich and Gov. Carter announced that David Gambrell would be his appointee. David had been the treasurer of Gov. Carter’s campaign. He was a good man but not a good campaigner and State Representative Sam Nunn beat him in a runoff. Many feel that Conley would have beaten the little known Sam Nunn at that time.
When Jimmy Carter was President, Conley would play tennis on the White House lawn tennis court with Chief of Staff Hamilton Jordan. Conley played tennis every Saturday morning at the Marietta Country Club until 2019. He was called the “vegamatic” as he liked to slice the ball with backspin creating a drop shot. When his opponent would make a good shot but Conley returned it for a winner, he would yell “Let that be a lesson to you and the horse you rode in on!”
Until 2019 Conley served the people of Cobb County with distinction and lived with integrity. This attorney tried numerous Temporary Protective Order cases, emotional and often violent disputes, in front of him and his mind easily mastered the evidence and his rulings were wise. He could see through the smoke, lies, and exaggerations. In recent years, Conley’s portrait was hung in the main courtroom of the Georgia Supreme Court, an honor afforded no other Justice who had not been “Chief” Justice. His career skyrocketed so fast he was never in a government position long enough to be “Chief” Justice or earn a pension.
Conley and Sylvia built their home in Marietta’s Whitlock Heights in 1958 and never left. The Ingram’s had a horse stabled in the backyard and the kids would ride through the neighborhood. There they raised three children. They all earned Doctorate degrees. Conley Jr. got a Doctorate of Divinity from Emory’s Chandler School of Theology. Lark and Nancy followed in Daddy’s footsteps and became distinguished attorneys with Lark choosing the Judiciary. This was a time (1970s) when women were still a minority in the Bar. The girls were raised to know that they could excel in any profession and that their gender was not an impediment whatsoever.
Since the “Dude from Dudley” arrived in Cobb County our community has been blessed immensely. His awards and honors have no rival. He volunteered or was drafted for small and large jobs; such as P.T.A. President, Sunday school teacher, Arts Council, the Landmark Society, Trustee for Emory University and Agnes Scott College, member of Kennesaw College Foundation, Chair of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce (twice). He was Cobb County Citizen of the year in 1990. There is no man or woman more respected and more loved than Conley by his family, his friends, and his colleagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.