Anyone interested in learning more about coronavirus in Georgia can listen to a telephone town hall Wednesday night being hosted by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
Loudermilk released a lengthy notice to constituents Tuesday packed with information and advice about coronavirus and staying safe amidst the growing number of cases.
He said the telephone town hall, which people can register for, will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday and include representatives from the Georgia Department of Public Health and a local emergency medical service, who will answer pressing concerns.
Anyone can join the teleconference by calling 1-877-353-4701 at 6 p.m.
“As we speak, test kits are being put together and distributed throughout the country, eliminating the need to ship samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing,” Loudermilk said in his email to constituents. “This will allow state and local health providers to test individuals on site, reduce detection time, and protect more people. Testing for the coronavirus will also be covered by Medicaid, Medicare, and your private health insurance. If you do not have health insurance, the test will be administered free of charge.”
Loudermilk said although there are already six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, and another 11 presumed cases, there is no need for panic.
“Governor (Brian) Kemp has made it clear, the coronavirus task force he’s created, which is comprised of the top medical minds in the state, is working closely with Vice President (Mike) Pence’s team and following all the CDC preparedness, containment, and treatment guidelines,” Loudermilk said. “The safety and health of Georgians is a top priority, and I will continue to stay in close contact with the administration and Governor Kemp’s team while we navigate this public health issue.”
