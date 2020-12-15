U.S. Rep. Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said in a press release Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Loudermilk was tested late last week, after finding out he had come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive and is currently quarantining, according to his news release.
“I’m quarantining at home in Georgia, with mild symptoms, but I look forward to getting back to my full legislative duties as soon as possible," he said in a statement.
