Congressman David Scott, D-Atlanta, on Monday is hosting a teleconference town hall and briefing alongside health experts and small business leaders to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5-6 p.m. teleconference, which anyone can join, is aimed at providing updates on the crisis and answering questions about how people can keep themselves, their families and loved ones safe.
Scott, whose district includes part of Cobb County, said he has introduced legislation to aid homeowners harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The experts on Scott’s teleconference are set to include Ashley Bell, Southeast Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration; Commissioner Mark Butler, of the Georgia Department of Labor; Dr. Colleen Kraft, Emory University Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Georgia Coronavirus Task Force member; and Dayna Vidal, a licensed registered nurse and National Association for Healthcare Quality certified professional.
To participate in the conference, visit davidscott.house.gov/live/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.