U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, provided the following statement on the passing of Hank Aaron, his brother-in-law:
“All of our hearts are broken at the passing of our loved one, Hank Aaron. My wife, Alfredia, Hank Aaron’s sister, and I, and our entire family are deeply saddened at his passing. But we know that the Lord said to all of us, 'let your light shine so that the whole world may see your great works.' And Hank Aaron did just that. And not just the 755 home run record for Major League Baseball, but also as a father, a son, a brother, a husband, a great friend to so many people, and a shining light for Atlanta, our nation, and the world. Our entire family wants to thank all of those who have reached out and have given comfort to us.”
