MARIETTA — With the newly redrawn Sixth Congressional District considered a lock for the GOP, candidates made their pitch to the people who will decide the race — Republican primary voters — ahead of a Cobb County Republican Women’s Club luncheon Friday.
“I think we've got a great group of candidates. And it'll definitely go into a runoff with as strong as they brought it today,” said Nancy Couch, president of the women’s club.
The new 6th District includes a chunk of northeast Cobb County, north Fulton County, the eastern part of Cherokee County, a small piece of Gwinnett County and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties. Incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath has decided to run instead in the new 7th District, after the 6th was redrawn to favor Republicans by more than 20 points.
Eight GOP candidates in the packed primary field gave stump speeches and mingled with the crowd Friday: Jake Evans, Byron Gatewood, Meagan Hanson, Blake Harbin, Dr. Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples and Eugene Yu.
Evans and McCormick are considered the front-runners. As of the end of 2021 they led the fundraising race — McCormick had raised $1.9 million and Evans had raised $1.1 million.
Staples, who has raised about $570,000, and Hanson, who has raised about $415,00, are the next highest fundraisers of the candidates present Friday.
Jake Evans
No candidate has received the coveted endorsement of Donald Trump, though Trump gave Evans a shout out at a rally last September.
Evans is a lawyer and the former chair of the state's ethics commission. The son of Randy Evans, a former ambassador and Newt Gingrich adviser, Jake Evans has been endorsed by four former women's club presidents.
“We need a new generation of bold, unafraid, conservative leaders to get this country back on track. I've been bold since day one,” said Evans, who joined the race before the district became more Republican-friendly. “I've been running hard, strong and fast. And the momentum that we've had on the ground at the national level, local level has been overwhelming.”
Evans cited his experience working on election-related lawsuits.
“I fought before the United States Supreme Court to ensure only legal ballots would be counted in 2020, I’m former chairman of Georgia's ethics commission, and sought to drain the swamp and ensure that we had campaign finance transparency in Georgia.”
Dr. Rich McCormick
An emergency room doctor and Marine Corps veteran, McCormick was the GOP nominee in the 7th District in 2020, losing to Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux by about 10,000 votes. McCormick said the American health care system was broken, and that if it isn’t fixed, “we will have a single-payer system that the people will demand because they're so frustrated.”
“And once we do that, we'll take the single biggest step towards government control of our society we've ever taken in America,” McCormick said.
McCormick also referenced his work as a physician during the pandemic.
“People have come after my medical license for saying that children shouldn't have to wear masks in school, because it didn't make a difference. And guess what? It didn't. And after all that harassment … we compare all those states that opened up the economy, got back to work and had healthy economies, compared to those ones that closed everything down and played high and mighty, and had government lording over the people, which is unconstitutional, and what difference did we make between those states? Nothing.”
Meagan Hanson
Hanson is a lawyer and former state representative. After winning a Brookhaven-based seat in 2016, she was unseated by a Democrat in 2018. But Hanson argued her defeat of a Democrat in the 2016 cycle was evidence of her appeal and work ethic.
“What we need to be looking at is how do we want the future of our party to look, how do we want the next generation to look? How do we want them to sound? So when you're thinking about that, when you're thinking about who you're going to elect, no matter what position it is, think about that, and think about the future of our party and our country,” Hanson said.
Byron Gatewood
Gatewood, an Army veteran and small business owner, lives in east Cobb. He argued those experiences gave him insight into foreign policy and economic issues.
“I understand the government overreach, I understand the fear-mongering, I understand competing with the federal government to get my own entry-level employees to come to work. I can help in policymaking, I can be of value to this district, to the state and to this country,” Gatewood said.
Mallory Staples
Staples, a former teacher and self-described “MAGA mom,” is a first-time candidate who said she works in Christian ministry.
“We have a surplus of policy and a deficit of leaders that will actually be courageous enough to implement those,” Staples said.
Blake Harbin
Harbin, a business owner, lost the ability to walk after an accident, and drew on his personal story
“I could have given up, but I didn't,” Harbin said, later adding that voters have to ask themselves “do they have the knowledge, do they have the know-how, have they created jobs, have they empowered people?”
Paulette Smith
Smith, a businesswoman, began her statement by leading the crowd in singing “God Bless America.”
“The reason why I'm running is because the constituents, they kept calling me, ‘Paulette, are you gonna run?’ I was precinct chair, helping Salleigh (Grubbs, the Cobb GOP chair) to win races, and to get Cobb County back red.”
Eugene Yu
Yu, the last speaker, joked that Congress already had enough lawyers, and that McCormick, a “good doctor,” was needed here in Georgia.
Yu, an Asian-American immigrant, said he could help improve the GOP’s diversity, and said his vehicle refurbishing business was proof of the American dream.
“I'm retired, I ain't got nothing to do. I can serve you guys 120%, day and night, 365 days. … Vote for Yu, for you!” Yu said.
After the remarks, one 6th District Republican, Judy Scheve, said she was still undecided after listening to the candidates.
So too was Audrey Neu, who plans to vote in the 6th District primary, but expects a runoff.
“A lot of good candidates, we just have to do our homework, weed them out … Meagan Hanson’s on my radar, Mallory Staples is on my radar,” Neu said.
Pamela Akin said she doesn’t live in the 6th, but likes McCormick, saying he had the credentials and leadership qualities needed for the job.
Another voter, Betty Cowell, knows Gatewood personally, and is supporting him. McCormick is her second choice, she said.
“They're (the Gatewoods) just lovely people,” Cowell said. “He’s with it.”
Is the endorsement of Trump really coveted? Seriously, do people still want to be associated with the biggest sore loser the country has ever known?
