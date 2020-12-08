WASHINGTON — Congress this week is expected to pass a massive defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto because it would remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases across the South, including Fort Benning near Columbus and Fort Gordon near Augusta.
Members of the House and Senate forged a bipartisan agreement to rename the 10 bases in the annual must-pass defense measure, and Republican leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California have expressed their support. Bases in Louisiana, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Texas would be affected.
The president’s veto would not only block the renaming of bases but also halt a 3% pay raise for service members and stall billions in defense contracts and military research.
Trump has been threatening a veto over the Confederate names for months. More recently he has said he also objects to the defense bill because it doesn’t revoke a social media liability shield, known as Section 230, after Twitter flagged the president’s tweets as containing disinformation.
“Ongoing reports that President Trump is holding up negotiations on our annual defense bill because of his objections to the renaming of Confederate bases is frankly absurd and downright dangerous,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement.
“This annual defense bill provides much-needed stability for Virginia’s critical national security footprint,” he continued.
Despite Trump’s threat, the House passed its version of the defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, in July.
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said the Senate is expected to pass the bipartisan House-Senate agreement on the $731 billion defense measure on Tuesday. The House is also expected to act this week.
