MARIETTA — Controversy over a concrete-crushing business in south Cobb resurfaced at a Planning Commission meeting this week.
In a split vote, planning commissioners rejected south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid’s proposal to designate a patch of industrial land as ready for residential development.
Commissioners can request changes to the county’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Map. Unlike zoning, the map is not legally binding. But it lays out the vision for the county, parcel by parcel, and signals to developers what projects might be worth pursuing.
In November, the county’s Board of Commissioners voted to allow Baldwin Paving Company to withdraw its application for a permit that would allow it to crush concrete on land it leases in south Cobb near the Silver Comet Trail and south of the intersection of Powder Springs Road and the East West Connector.
The decision was made over the objections of Cupid, who said it deprived people living beside the land from voicing their concerns.
It appeared then as though the matter had been put to rest; it was up to Baldwin to decide when it was ready to re-apply for the permit it needed. But Cupid wasn’t finished.
Cupid requested the land be designated residential rather than industrial in the future land use map.
“This is not the first time we’ve taken steps to soften or lessen the intensity of use next to residential,” she said Wednesday. “But it does help to address the concerns that weren’t addressed in that zoning hearing.”
The land’s owner, Lindsey Tippins, came to the meeting to oppose the change. He said the friction between neighbors began when residential development encroached on land that had long been used for industrial purposes.
“The heavy industrial has been there for 30 or 40 years,” Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb, said. “It’s almost akin to somebody moving in next to a railroad track and complaining because they don’t like train whistles.”
Planning commissioners found the argument compelling. Galt Porter, who was appointed by Cupid, made a motion to recommend denial of the proposed change with the stipulation that the Board of Commissioners should consider offering guidance reducing the friction between Baldwin and area residents.
The motion passed 3-2 with planning commissioners Skip Gunther and Judy Williams opposed.
