The regional water authority is taking steps to ensure water quality after some Cobb County residents noticed a dirty taste in their tap water, according to Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority and the city of Smyrna.
A "dirty" or "earthy" taste and smell in the water has been found to be from two naturally occurring compounds, geosmin and methyl-isoborneol (MIB), Smyrna posted to its Facebook page. The compounds are not harmful at the levels that are in the drinking water, according to the city.
The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, the wholesale supplier of water to Smyrna and other municipalities, has noted an issue with MIB detected in the Chattahoochee River, the city said. Residents of Cobb, Marietta and Smyrna have complained of "dirty tasting" water.
Geosmin and MIB generally become an issue for their taste and odor at 20-30 nanograms (one billionth of a gram) per liter, though some people notice it at about 10 nanograms per liter, according to the city.
According to the water authority, MIB has also been reported in water in Gwinnett County at 23 parts per trillion. The water authority this week detected MIB at about seven parts per trillion at the James E. Quarles Water Treatment Plant on the Chattahoochee, will sample upstream from there every other day, and is "taking actions to address it," the city said.
Glenn Page, general manager of the water authority, said they are installing a temporary feed system to add powdered activated carbon to the water, which will help filter out the compounds.
"These compounds typically show up when there’s been a turnover in a lake," he said, adding that Lake Lanier, which feeds into the Chattahoochee, is experiencing a turnover due to changing temperatures.
Higher rainfall can also contribute to more geosmin and MIB, and Cobb has had over 50% more rain this year than last year, Page said.
He said that the water authority is also shifting operations so that some areas will get more of their water from Lake Allatoona and less from the Chattahoochee.
