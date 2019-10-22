Are you prepared to be scared? Kelley and Ryan Price bring community together through a one-of-a-kind haunted house. For six years, the Marietta couple has created the Haunted Playhouse at their home that is now open to the public. Visit the Haunted Playhouse Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 31 and Nov. 1 and 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. GO!
Located at 2502 Little John Trail, Marietta 30067, the Haunted Playhouse is built in the carport of the home with three rooms and two hallways. “It’s a fairly quick haunted house but it very detailed and has a lot of animatronics. It has a couple of jump-scares, but they don’t touch you,” Ryan said.
The structure is built out of wood and beadboard. “We paint everything, put the animatronics in, then weatherproof it. We have a big entrance. You go through and come out on the other side of the carport. It’s not super long, but very detailed,” Price said.
When the Prices purchased their home seven years ago, Ryan was excited about Halloween. “I had one trick-or-treater that year. It was disappointing,” said Ryan, who started construction on the Haunted Playhouse this year on Labor Day weekend.
“I’ve always loved trick-or-treating as a kid. There was always that one house that was decked out with Halloween stuff. You were excited to go up and see what they had done that year,” he said. From those childhood memories, he was inspired to bring Halloween alive in his subdivision.
“I didn’t see much of community in this neighborhood. It was older. I wanted to change it a little bit where people would want to come and trick-or-treat and have more of an experience. It’s mostly for the kids, to bring them together. It’s cool for the kids to see that and experience it,” Ryan said.
The Prices adhered to the adage, “You build it and they will come.” They traditionally built a haunted house for a Halloween party they gave. Three years ago, they opened it to the public.
“Every year, when we start building (the Haunted Playhouse), it kind of brings the community together. It’s the talking point now. I will talk to my neighbors more during the Halloween season than the entire rest of the season. It brings more social interaction. It brings people together. I like that, too,” Ryan said.
“I love Halloween and I thought this would be good,” he added.
Although there is no charge to visit the Haunted Playhouse, the Prices invite you to donate to two charities online via the following links: Northside Hospital at northside.com/MiracleBabies or Best Friends at support.bestfriends.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.