The Lemon Street Heritage Group, made up of alumni from Lemon Street Elementary School and other community members, are working to see the school join the National Register of Historic Places.
Marietta City Schools officials gave the green light, and historians at Kennesaw State University are beginning the preliminary process. Next year, a class of Kennesaw State University history students will complete the official application.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s Black student population attended Lemon Street Elementary at 353 Lemon Street, before crossing the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building was razed in 1967. The grammar school closed in 1972 and was used for storage until this year, when the renovated building opened to night classes, an alternative school and home to the Marietta Performance Learning Center.
The elementary school is one of a few surviving landmarks for Marietta’s Black community, said James Newberry, special projects curator at KSU. A housing project that served the community while the Lemon Street schools were open has since been razed, he said.
“This school is one tangible connection to this past,” Newberry said. “We’ve lost some of the connections to that because the housing project has come down, the high school has come down, well, all that’s left is this elementary school,” he said, adding the school was saved in response to the community. “And to get it on the register, while it doesn’t provide the kind of protection that you would like, (such as) this building cannot be torn down, it does give it a degree of attention that it might not otherwise have. It calls attention to the significance of the building and the surrounding neighborhood.”
Former Marietta Councilman Anthony Coleman, vice chair of the heritage group, is a Lemon Street graduate, and went to the elementary school in the early 1960s. He wants to see the history of the school brought to future generations.
“Hopefully, it will be a tourism destination for people to come and see some of that Black history. And I’m a part of that history,” Coleman said. “It’s something to be proud of. Anytime you talk about community pride, it just speaks volumes. My heart is just overjoyed about it.”
School district staff will help support the project, Superintendent Grant Rivera said.
“The school district, and specifically me as superintendent, are supportive of honoring Lemon Street in whatever ways that we can, and I’ve asked our staff to partner with those in the community who can help navigate the national registry process,” he said. “We would be excited and honored to have that come to fruition.”
