The Marietta Book Nook on Roswell Road is open for business.
“Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” Mark Twain quipped, when news of his death reached him on a trip abroad.
A similar experience occurred to Alexa Dunford, manager of the Marietta Book Nook, when she read that her store was closed.
There are three Book Nook locations: Decatur, Marietta, and Lilburn. The first store opened in 1973.
The owners of Book Nook had written a letter in November saying the Marietta Book Nook, open since 1996, would be closing in the near future due to heavy financial losses during the pandemic.
However, this did not happen. As word of a possible closure hit the store’s loyal customers, the community acted.
“Through community donations and sheer force of will, we’re still here,” Dunford said.
“The community has rallied around us,” Dunford said. “It has been a life-affirming and faith-restoring experience. I can say with confidence we will be here through the summer and hopefully much longer.”
A self-described lifelong bibliophile, Dunford is from Marietta and has “distinct childhood memories” of visiting the shop.
“This is a community bookstore,” Dunford said. “Our inventory is a direct reflection of the members of the Marietta community.”
The store has had to reduce its hours, now open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the store will open for private browsing by appointment. The Marietta location no longer buys items for cash — only trades are accepted.
There is currently a 50% off sale on all items except vinyl, comics and graphic novels.
The best way to find out what is happening at the store is to get on the newsletter mailing list by emailing mariettabooknook@gmail.com.
There will be programs to build relationships with local writers and artists in the community, according to Dunford.
“My goal is to feature local artists and create regular book clubs and swap meets,” Dunford said. “We are looking for folk music performers, and really trying to bring this place to life. We are in the process of building our social media.”
Alfred “Mr. Barney” Barnhart, 77, has been a bookseller at the Marietta Book Nook for 15 years.
“I just love coming here,” Barnhart said. “It’s lots of fun working here. Alexa has done a fantastic job resurrecting the Book Nook. Now we just want to make sure it stays open for the community.”
