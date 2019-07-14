EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a two-part series looking at the challenges facing children in state care.
MARIETTA — It took Jen Moody five years of foster parenting, caring for 80 children before she realized there should be a better way. There were times when getting the children the care they needed consumed an entire day, requiring her to completely clear her schedule.
The challenge was that the necessary doctors, therapists and other service providers were often spread across many miles, in some cases requiring nearly hour-long trips one way, Moody said. She added that sometimes she would arrive at a doctor's office to find they no longer accepted her insurance.
"We love our county DFCS. They do a great job, but we just saw some gaps for the medical part of it," Moody said. "So we just sat down and figured out what would (make) it easier and more doable to be able to foster and not be on the road and not be so stressed out trying to get the children from place to place."
So in 2017, Moody founded Foster4Love, a Kennesaw-based nonprofit offering "holistic trauma-informed medical services for foster and at-risk youth." She said the organization is a "one-stop shop" of complete care for kids in Cobb County, adding that some families from Paulding and Cherokee counties also visit the organization's clinic offices at 3745 Cherokee St., near its intersection with Jiles Road.
Foster4Love offers occupational, physical and speech therapy, as well as pediatric care and other services, all in one place.
Now, Moody's nonprofit is also partnering with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, as part of the agency's continued push to grow its network of partners and support services.
Each quarter for the last four years, the state's DFCS director and members of their staff have traveled to local regions to meet with community leaders, foster families, nonprofits, legal professionals, churches and philanthropists to identify gaps in state and foster care and to build partnerships to fill those gaps.
The tour has been coined the "State of Hope," and Georgia DFCS Director Tom Rawlings said these local networks of care, including medical and therapeutic services, churches and school leaders, help offset what he said is the No. 1 challenge facing DFCS offices across the state — a shortage of workers.
Rawlings recently made a stop at Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Marietta, where a panel of local nonprofit founders, including Moody, addressed issues including language barriers between families and DFCS workers, holes in services for youth aging out of foster care as well as a lack of mental and behavioral health services, among others.
Rawlings said State of Hope events lay the groundwork for establishing partnerships with community organizations and individuals, who serve as a first line of defense against local families' dependence on social services. He said many of the families who end up in the DFCS system struggle with addiction or other issues that often make them reliant on state care.
"There's lots of things that we can do as a state agency in partnership with the community to help people get to where they need to be," he said.
Georgia DFCS accepts applications each year from organizations and individuals seeking to support children and families in DFCS and foster care. It is through that application process that the agency designates "state of hope sites," a handful of which receive funding.
This year, Rawlings said Georgia DFCS hopes to fund 10 organizations out of the more than 120 applications received. But, he said, most of the applicants that do not receive funding are still invited to connect with the network of DFCS partners working to create communities of care for children in state and foster care.
“We’re just a little part of the situation. Our workers and our staff get paid to do this work, but we have so many other people who make this work possible,” he said.
Applications for State of Hope program funding opened in February and closed in March this year. Dates have not yet been set for next year, but will likely take place during a similar period, according to Jones. For more information on State of Hope, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/state-hope.
