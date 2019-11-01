MARIETTA — In two consecutive meetings, school board member Charisse Davis has asked that the board consider establishing a formal relationship with the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Davis has faced opposition from fellow board members, and some Cobb County commissioners also say one-on-one relationships should be enough.
Davis recommends formal relationship
At its October afternoon meeting, Davis recommended that the board write into its chair's roles and responsibilities that the chair establish and maintain a relationship between the two governing bodies as a liaison between the school board and commission.
"Currently in the chair policy ... it states that the chair may represent the board to outside parties in announcing board-stated positions, and they also have the authority to delegate this responsibility to another board member," Davis said, addressing the school board.
Davis said the relationship between the two boards could include, among other suggestions, annual joint meetings, sharing of demographic information and developing a communication system, including by linking the county and school board websites. The relationship, Davis said, could better facilitate placement of libraries, schools and other important community resources.
Davis has received pushback from board members who say they already have healthy relationships with members of the commission, some of whom say those relationships are sufficient.
In response, board Chairman David Chastain said there is an "ad hoc collaboration when needed." Chastain said, as the chair, "I have good relationships with most commissioners."
Chastain said Superintendent Ragsdale is the head of the district and should continue functioning as the liaison.
"He is the guy that's supposed to be running the school district and working with the other government," he said. "I really don't feel good about this the way it's presented, and I think that the role the chair has right now is appropriate."
Vice Chair Brad Wheeler also said he and other board members, including Randy Scamihorn, work on an ongoing basis with their commissioners and other members of county staff.
"I know my commissioners — Ms. (Lisa) Cupid and Ms. (Keli) Gambrill. I feel like we have, personally, excellent communications," Wheeler said, adding that he also attends events put on by the commissioners. "I think that these (boards) are separate entities, and I know that some other commissioners didn't want this. ... We need good, open communication. I do agree with that. But I don't think that we need to force something on them."
Ragsdale said he works with County Manager Rob Hosack and Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, as well as meets with individual commissioners as needed. He said the district also sends a representative to meetings of the board of commissioners to provide its input on the impact of county developments on the school system.
"I'm not going to change what we're doing until the board directs me to do something different," Ragsdale said.
Davis' recommendation was voted down 4-3, with Chastain, Wheeler and board members Scamihorn and David Banks voting in opposition. Dr. Jaha Howard and David Morgan sided with Davis.
Commissioners weigh in
Davis said her request came in response to an email from Commissioner Cupid to all board members, adding that sending a representative to commission meetings to make impact statements is the "extent of our relationship."
In her Aug. 12 email, Cupid wrote that one-on-one meetings have not been enough to allow members of both boards to properly weigh in on projects of financial impact to both. She gave the example of the county having to invest $600,000 for road improvements around a new elementary school being constructed in Mableton.
"This significant expenditure really brought home to me how inter-related our dealings are between both organizations," Cupid wrote. "I have also met with school board members 1:1 and with Superintendent (Chris) Ragsdale and staff. I am grateful for all of these meetings, but without getting the pulse of all decision-makers this always seems to result in being a nice gesture, but a limited undertaking."
While she said her lines of communication with individual board members, including Wheeler and board members David Morgan and Howard, are open and active, Cupid still doubled down on her suggestion.
"With (shared planning and spending) should come a relationship where we're working more strategically together. ... I think particularly when it comes to planning, we could have a better relationship," she told the MDJ, offering the example that joint planning on the county's comprehensive land use plan could only benefit both bodies.
Davis echoed the commissioner at the school board meeting, saying collaboration would take "a lot of work, and there's no harm to it."
"I think there's just a disconnect," she said. "Everybody's just working in isolation here, and they do care — they should care — but we don't actually have any way of having a relationship beyond these impact statements."
In response, Commissioner Bob Ott said he agrees that increased communication and collaboration is something to strive for. But, he added, the only two school board members he has never heard from are Davis and Howard, another board member who shares portions of his district and who has supported Davis in her calls for increased communication.
"They've never reached out to me, and I have relations and communications with all the other school board members. ... I've never been asked by either of those two to have a meeting (or) to have a get-together," Ott said. "So I find it interesting that they're the ones that are saying there needs to be more collaboration."
An example of a missed opportunity, Ott said, is that when a sign was recently posted advertising the school board's intentions to consider eminent domain on about 15 acres near Walton High School, Davis could have put in a courtesy call.
The board member has said she intends to speak to Ott after a vote on the matter at the board's Nov. 14 meeting.
Ott also said Commissioner Cupid did not discuss the content of her email with any other commissioner prior to sending it to the commission and the school board. The best way to collaborate, he said, is through robust one-on-one relationships.
