Cobb commissioners will consider Tuesday whether a 76-town home development fits near the intersection of Austell Road and the Silver Comet Trail, surrounded by single-family homes, according to county documents.
Also on the docket are two controversial cases approved by the planning commission earlier this month.
Kerley Family Homes seeks to place 50 town homes next to Floyd Middle School in Mableton, and Cobb County seeks to rezone 1.5 acres at a busy Kennesaw intersection to prepare for the sale of the surplus property.
Town home community near Silver Comet Trail
Southern Land Partners, LLC is seeking to rezone the so-far-undeveloped 8.7-acre tract less than a mile north of South Cobb High School from general commercial to multi-family housing uses. A county staff review of the proposal shows there would be limited impact on enrollment at the high school currently 617 students under capacity.
County documents show the town homes would range from 1,750 square feet to 2,000 square feet. The site plan also proposes a central lawn, a pavilion area and connections to the nearby Silver Comet Trail.
But staff also said the development far exceeds the density of surrounding developments and could prove burdensome on the area's streets. Surrounding subdivisions house less than two units per acre, while the proposed development would place more than eight on an acre.
Floyd Middle School town homes
Developer Kerley Family Homes has told Cobb County officials that, no matter their conditions on the builder's proposed 50-town home development east of Floyd Road and just south of Floyd Middle School, the plans will not change.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Tuesday on the builder's proposal, after the planning commission approved the development earlier this month with only half the homes allowed.
Planning commissioners took issue with the proposal's shared access with White Boulevard, a road that sees traffic from Floyd Middle School during school days. They also said 50 homes would be too many without the addition of a second access, an addition they suggested be placed on Nickajack Road.
When the planning commission displayed favor for cutting the proposal's density nearly in half, attorney Kevin Moore, who represented Kerley Family Homes, said the plans would not change and the builders had the right to have their case heard by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Cobb County surplus land
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will take up a rezoning case from that sparked conflict on the planning commission earlier this month.
When the county's rezoning application for 1.5 acres at the northeast corner of Barrett Parkway and Macland Road near Kennesaw appeared for consideration at the planning commission's Sept. 3 meeting, Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin and Planning Commission Chairwoman Judy Williams sparred over the proposal.
County officials told planning commissioners the rezoning would make the parcel more attractive to prospective buyers.
Beloin questioned why the county's application to rezone the property from residential to neighborhood retail commercial uses hadn't come with a site plan or any proposal for future use of the site. In any other case, with any other applicant, Beloin said, that would be required.
Williams favored passing the case on to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, saying the planning commission has no authority to make the final decision on the county's plans for the property.
After two failed motions — one to hold the case for further review and one to approve the case with staff recommendations — the planning commission voted 4-1 to approve the case and send it to the Board of Commissioners. Beloin was the sole vote in opposition.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Aim Freight Trucking Logistics' proposal for rezoning of 5.93 acres from residential and heavy industrial zoning to solely heavy industrial at the southwest corner of Flint Hill Road and Sanders Road;
- Saw Holdings' proposal for rezoning 1.7 acres at the northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road from neighborhood shopping to neighborhood retail and commercial for office, restaurant or shopping uses; and
- Kay Porter's (Trude) proposal for rezoning of a half-acre on the west side of Alabama Road, north of Sandy Plains Road from general commercial to neighborhood retail and commercial uses.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will meet for the zoning hearings at 9 a.m. at the Cobb government building at 100 Cherokee St. in downtown Marietta.
