The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday whether to use nearly $2.4 million of the $132 million in federal coronavirus aid money it received to create a “strategic stockpile,” for COVID-19-related responses, according to an agenda item.
County officials proposed the stockpile to get ahead of a potential “second wave” of the virus.
The proposal includes the renovation of a county-owned warehouse at 3200 Austell Road and construction of a “pole barn,” adjacent for storage of personal protective equipment and other items needed in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Cobb and its six cities.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, cobbcounty.org and cable TV.
In a letter to County Manager Jackie McMorris, Cobb County Public Safety Director Randy Crider, with officials from the Cobb Emergency Management Agency and others, said the project would allow quicker response within Cobb and its municipalities.
The stockpile would include a 90-day inventory of personal protective equipment and supplies to shelter up to 300 people, the letter says. Medical equipment and supplies would be stored in the warehouse while the barn would hold portable generators, portable lights, barricades and cargo trailers.
The renovation and construction portion of the proposal would cost about $833,750. The stockpile of medical and emergency supplies and personal protective equipment is estimated to cost more than $1.3 million. The trailers and other equipment are estimated to cost just over $215,000.
