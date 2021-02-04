A 15-year-old Cobb ordinance meant to spur redevelopment has been used only once, according to county staff, and is now on the chopping block.
Cobb commissioners will consider removing the ordinance Tuesday. It is among several changes to county code commissioners will consider.
Every year, commissioners tweak the county's code. This year's amendment package isn't flashy, Cobb Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said during a recent review of the proposed changes.
First adopted in 2005, the goal of the targeted ordinance was to promote pedestrian and mixed-use redevelopment of certain areas of the county.
The ordinance waives or reduces some county requirements, such as number of parking spaces per housing unit and minimum lot sizes and setbacks, while adding other requirements, such as community gathering spaces and the tying-in of adjacent transit stops.
But there has only been one application since, which is currently pending. That tells county staff, she said, that the ordinance isn't working as intended.
Guinn suggested bringing an updated redevelopment ordinance back before the board at some point as part of a wholesale change to the county's zoning code, calling its outright removal a Band-Aid solution.
"What we were really trying to achieve here, why didn't it work, what tools can we put in place now so that we can achieve those goals?" Guinn said. "It may be tools that are other tools in our redevelopment toolbox. There may be some other things that are not necessarily code related that may be appropriate to achieve those goals."
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell sponsored the change with co-sponsor west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
"My preference is to remove it altogether," Birrell said, adding that other commissioners could bring an updated redevelopment ordinance before the board in a year. "It's never been used, and I just don't see the need for it."
Dana Johnson, of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, told Cobb commissioners at their Jan. 27 meeting the chamber recommends further study of the issue.
"We do think there needs to be some type of redevelopment incentive for some of our aging strip centers, to help areas of Cobb that need it," he said. "I'm not saying that what we have in place right now is the right thing for you, we just hope there's something that will come out of this that will allow us to redevelop the areas that require it."
The single rezoning application using the redevelopment ordinance will likely be heard by the Planning Commission in March. Known as Sprayberry Crossing, the mixed-use project at East Piedmont and Sandy Plains roads would feature a national grocery chain, office space, senior living apartments and townhomes. The development would take the place of a dilapidated shopping center that has long been a headache for locals. Some residents, however, are opposed to the high density construction in the area.
If commissioners approve the amendment, the county will stop accepting applications for the redevelopment districts March 1.
Other proposed changes include barring the use of loud lawn equipment from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and allowing stores to sell both packaged drinks, such as a six-pack of beer, and individual, dispensed drinks, like a pint in a glass.
