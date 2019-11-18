The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is set to consider 300 multifamily apartments, 180 senior apartments, 179 town homes, a four-story hotel, a grocery store, retail and office space Tuesday – and that’s all just one development.
Vinings-based Pope & Land Real Estate are scheduled to ask the commissioners to approve plans for a $300 million mixed-use project off Chastain Road, just east of Interstate 575.
Developers first filed the request for the 61-acre development in August of 2018 with plans to start construction in the first quarter of this year, but previous visits to the county government offices did not yield the results the developers may have wanted.
Earlier this month, Planning Commissioners passed on the plan, sending a recommendation for denial to the board after multiple neighbors showed up to the meeting to speak out against it. They cited diminished property values, increased traffic and density they felt was simply too high at 10.2 units per acre.
Attorney Kevin Moore, who represented the developers before the commission, told commissioners the project’s density had decreased 40% since it was first conceived of. He said since August, the heights of the buildings had been reduced, retail space dropped from 150,000 square feet to 100,000, office space dropped from 190,000 square feet to 50,000 and the number of hotel rooms dropped from 250 to 200. The number of residential units had not been reduced, however.
“The county needs this kind of development on this parcel,” Planning Commissioner Skip Gunther said at the previous meeting. “But the intensity of this is just way too much, and it’s from my point of view a sad decision we have to make.”
County commissioners are free to approve the project despite the Planning Commission’s recommendation for denial.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the district where the project is planned, would not indicate her thoughts before the vote.
"I will listen to both sides," she said.
Other requests the board is set to consider include:
- Fashion Finders, a consignment fashion store and Bermar Upholstery could be the new occupants of an existing retail suite on Alabama Road in north Cobb.
- A Floyd Road development including retail, restaurants, a bank and a climate controlled storage facility approved in June could be changed slightly. Developers want to reduce the size of the storage facility.
- A nail salon could be coming to Johnson Ferry Road north of Lassiter Road in east Cobb. An applicant is asking the commission to allow it in place of an existing jewelry store.
- A previously approved senior living community at 3920 Bells Ferry Road may be shrinking. A developer wants to reduce the maximum number of lots from 155 to 131.
- Another previously approved senior community on Barrett Parkway south of Zachary Woods Drive is also looking to make changes to its layout, but will keep the same number of units and height.
- A subdivision on Old Dallas Road east of Villa Rica Way will also seek to change its layout.
