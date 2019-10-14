The Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider greenlighting a 50 townhome development in Mableton at its monthly zoning hearing on Tuesday.
Located off Nickajack Road, just east of Floyd Road, the townhomes are expected to sell in the high $300,000s, according to Kevin Moore, attorney for developer Kerley Family Homes. If all goes according to plan, construction would begin on the 8.5 acre tract by summer 2020 and be complete toward the end of that year, Moore said.
A Mableton group has endorsed the development.
"This development is what Mabletonians tell us they want — a village-like environment that compares to Smyrna and Marietta," Robin Meyer, of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, told commissioners in a letter dated Sept. 12.
That same day, Moore sent the county's zoning division a letter outlining revisions that accounted for neighborhood and Planning Commission feedback.
The plans have been scaled back from 55 units. The developer has also agreed to build larger homes than it had initially proposed, upping the minimum square footage from 1,700 to 2,000, make them available for purchase, and lease no more than 10% at any given time. A mandatory homeowners' association will be created, each home will have a two-car garage and no vinyl will be used for the buildings' exteriors.
The zoning department recommended the Planning Commission deny the original application; the project, staff argued, would strain over-enrolled local schools and was "out of character" for the neighborhood and in conflict with the lots' future land-use designation: low-density residential, which allows a maximum 2.5 units per acre.
Meyer is undeterred, saying even three units per acre is "not feasible or desirable."
"In keeping with the County’s support of growth and development in the South Cobb area, Mableton needs these rooftops," she wrote. "We need those shoppers in our stores, these parents in our PTAs, and these new homeowners in our civic and nonprofit organizations."
In other business, commissioners will also consider renewing a permit for a group home housing six children in Powder Springs. John Pederson, the county’s Zoning Division manager, said there have been no complaints about the home, which has been there for years.
