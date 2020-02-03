ATLANTA — State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, scored a victory Monday in his push against the Marietta Housing Authority operating outside the city of Marietta.
During a contentious meeting between Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce and Wilkerson, Boyce agreed to revisit rules the authority follows when it builds in unincorporated Cobb County.
The Marietta Housing Authority was created by the Marietta City Council in 1938 and tasked with building affordable housing. Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin and the authority’s leadership insist the authority can build outside of Marietta and without regard for the county’s zoning ordinance, something Wilkerson has questioned.
While meeting with the Cobb Legislative Delegation in the Coverdell Legislative Building on Monday, Boyce and west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill committed to discussing the issues Wilkerson has raised at a future meeting of the Board of Commissioners, although they did not say exactly when they would do so. To bring a topic before the board, it must have the support of at least two members, Boyce said.
The issue was first raised last fall, when some of Wilkerson’s constituents balked at the Marietta Housing Authority's attempt to double a 144-unit affordable housing complex that had recently broken ground in Powder Springs. The Board of Commissioners shot it down when they denied the authority’s request for bonds that would have financed the expansion.
Pete Waldrep, executive director of the Marietta Housing Authority, said the attorney general had issued an opinion in 1997 on where housing authorities are allowed to operate. According to Waldrep, the opinion said nothing precludes an authority from building outside its city of origin.
Waldrep did not attend Monday's meeting. According to Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, Boyce had sent him an email saying the authority "refused to come," something Waldrep denies. Waldrep said Monday evening he had not received an invitation from Wilkerson.
"If Mike (Boyce) asked me about it in the past couple of weeks, I don’t recall," he added.
Monday, Boyce sided with the authority's interpretation of zoning law. He cited the portion of county code dealing with such, which reads, “all federal, state, county and municipal government agencies and boards of authority … shall be exempt from the provisions of this chapter.
“It’s our premise that the Marietta Housing Authority qualifies under this exemption,” Boyce said.
Wilkerson said attorneys for another housing authority, the Housing Authority of Cobb County, and the General Assembly think otherwise.
He cited a section of state code, which reads, “All housing projects of an authority shall be subject to the planning, zoning, sanitary, and building laws, ordinances, and regulations applicable to the locality in which the housing project is situated.”
“If Cobb County code conflicts with state law, what takes precedent?” he asked Boyce.
“Oh, state law does, clearly,” Boyce replied.
Waldrep said he was not familiar with the portion of state code Wilkerson cited.
In emails dating back to October, Wilkerson has asked Boyce to have the county’s attorney, Bill Rowling, weigh in on the issue, something Boyce has refused to do.
In an email dated Jan. 10, Boyce told Wilkerson, “To ask the County Attorney’s opinion at this time would put him in a position for speaking for the Board without the benefit of all their input. Walking the halls is not the best practice for this issue given the high level of interest it has and the potential impact it has on future affordable housing in the County.”
“Walking the halls” refers to commissioners’ practice of meeting each other one-on-one in an attempt to muster support for an issue or agenda item behind closed doors.
An authority “is like a government in nature," Tumlin said in October, and the housing authority's exemption from the county's zoning ordinance is "very common." The list of entities that are exempt from zoning requirements includes churches and schools, he said.
Waldrep said the Board of Commissioners would have to consider that should they decide to amend county code.
If "someone introduces a new ordinance, a new plan requiring the Marietta Housing Authority to go through zoning, one question I would ask (is), 'Are they also going to require schools, hospitals, any other authorities to go through the same zoning?'" Waldrep said. "Just to single us out, I have a little problem with that."
Wilkerson has also decried the lack of representation for unincorporated Cobb on the authority's board. Although the board features some who live outside the city of Marietta, all are appointed by Mayor Tumlin.
Wilkerson suggested on Monday that such lack of representation was one of the drivers for cityhood in south Cobb.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who arrived toward the meeting's end, was the only other commissioner to attend.
