A new apartment complex which would replace the abandoned Regal Cinemas at Town Center Mall may get a final vote by the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Presidium’s 378-unit complex has been pitched by the developer and its attorney, Kevin Moore, as a shot in the arm for the flagging Town Center commercial district. The theater has sat vacant since early 2020, when it was closed during the pandemic, never to reopen.
Moore told the Planning Commission earlier this month that the project would gel with the Town Center Community Improvement District’s vision for the area. A master plan prepared by the CID highlights the theater in particular for redevelopment.
“Located northeast of Town Center Mall is the Regal Cinema that has potential to redevelop into multifamily or office that will give residents and employees convenient access to the Mall, Town Center Park, and Noonday Creek Trail,” Moore quoted from the plan’s executive summary.
Ninety-five percent of the units would be one and two-bedroom apartments, with a clubhouse and pool in the center of the complex. Presidium envisions two buildings overlooking an adjacent stormwater retention pond, which Moore said would provide premium views.
At prior meetings, the Bells Ferry Civic Association said among other issues, there was no substantial need for high-density housing in the Town Center area. Existing apartment complexes, added the association’s Tullan Avard, had failed to generate the promised comeback for the corridor.
“The Town Center Area is already inundated with apartment complexes that have done little to rejuvenate the mall which is in foreclosure,” Avard wrote in a letter she shared with the MDJ.
Moore said he and Presidium “beg to disagree.” A study of the area showed just a 3% vacancy rate for apartments in the area, demonstrating that “we have to have more multifamily residential opportunities” in Town Center.
The civic association had a few more bones to pick at the Planning Commission hearing. Not only did the adjacent stormwater and sewage lines frequently produce unsavory scents for potential residents, but the pond itself was mostly drained.
“It was a beautiful pond, it would have been a nice view … so really, the apartments aren’t going to look over something very nice,” said Karen Huck, who spoke on behalf of the group.
But Planning Commissioner Deborah Dance, who represents the area, found the project “consistent with the use in an intense area,” adding that “traffic, stormwater, sewer capacity, impervious surface, and all such issues” had been resolved from the county’s perspective. Dance moved to approve the project, which carried unanimously.
No changes to the project’s design have appeared on the county’s website. The Board of Commissioners’ zoning hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
