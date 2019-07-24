MARIETTA — Cobb will move forward on a resolution submitting several transit-related projects that could one day be funded by state and federal dollars, but without the inclusion of three previously proposed bus rapid transit routes.
Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday night to support Commissioner Bob Ott’s revisions to Cobb Department of Transportation Director Erica Parish’s proposed measure that would submit several projects related to the county’s CobbLinc bus service to the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.
Chairman Mike Boyce and Commissioner Lisa Cupid voted against Ott's recommendation.
After some commissioner feedback earlier this month to “look a little deeper” at transit-related projects that could be funded in the ATL’s inaugural Regional Transit Plan, Parish had added several additional projects, but Ott removed three of the additions:
♦ An I-285 Managed Lane Bus Rapid Transit project that would implement a new bus system to be operated along the planned I-285 managed lane system, providing east and west connectivity. Studies are underway and are being funded by several metro Atlanta governments and community improvement districts.
♦ A Six Flags BRT from H.E. Holmes MARTA Station, which would provide access to MARTA from southeast Cobb.
♦ Connect Cobb BRT. A plan previously studied by the county recommends the majority of the system to operate on dedicated lanes from the Kennesaw area to the Cumberland area. From the Cumberland area, service would continue to the MARTA Arts Center Station via Interstate 75 on existing high occupancy vehicle lanes and major roads in the city of Atlanta.
“Connect Cobb, when the study came back, was seriously flawed in the fact that it specifically said that congestion was going to get worse as a result of bringing it into place, so I think it’s the right thing to remove it,” Ott said in introducing his measure. “The problem with the other two BRT projects is the studies aren’t finished.”
During their agenda prep session Monday, commissioners had agreed in principle to remove the Connect Cobb project but intended to keep the other two BRT projects in the resolution that was to be voted on Tuesday, though Ott had not been a part of that discussion as he was not in attendance.
Chairman Mike Boyce alluded to the Monday meeting prior to casting his vote against the measure.
“We agreed on eight projects yesterday. I did not know there was going to be a revision to the motion,” Boyce said.
He was joined by Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who said Ott’s proposal represented a “different order” versus that commission’s standard operating procedures. Boyce said he had moved the agenda item along for board consideration ahead of the ATL’s July 31 deadline for its member governments to submit projects for its inaugural Regional Transit Plan.
Parish said there is no funding currently associated with the county’s proposed projects, and if they are included in the ATL’s Regional Transit Plan, they would have to come back before the board before they are acted upon.
Remaining in the county’s proposal for the ATL’s Regional Transit Plan are:
♦ A new CobbLinc transfer center for the south Cobb area and new transfer centers to replace the existing ones in Marietta and Cumberland.
♦ Expansion of the CobbLinc maintenance facility located next to the current Marietta transfer center.
♦ Transit signal priority within adaptive signal areas. In high congestion areas, implementation of transit signal priority can reduce transit delay.
♦ The Cobb County Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, which includes ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks along various transit bus routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.