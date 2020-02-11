MARIETTA — Commissioners withdrew a proposed ordinance that would have banned the sale of dogs and cats at county pet stores Tuesday morning.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott cast the deciding vote. He had missed a meeting in January at which the Board of Commissioners split a vote on withdrawing the ordinance.
Ott’s vote came during the second and final hearing on a bevy of proposed amendments to the county code. As was the case at the first hearing, in January, animal rights activists came out in force Tuesday.
“I’m very disappointed that some on the board did not have the courage to do the right thing,” said Judy Johnson, shelter veterinarian at Good Mews Animal Shelter.
Ott did not explain during the meeting his reason for voting for withdrawal.
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell made the motion to withdraw the ordinance at the Jan. 29 meeting, citing an opinion from the state attorney general.
According to the opinion, restrictions a similar ordinance in Canton has placed on pet stores “conflict with and are preempted by the Georgia Animal Protection Act.”
An attorney speaking at Tuesday’s hearing said she disagreed with the attorney general’s opinion and told commissioners that the opinion is “not law, it’s not binding on any court or this board.”
Citing court decisions around the country, she said there is a “clear, nationwide consensus among the courts that these ordinances are legally sound.”
A number of speakers also took shots at the only county store that would have been affected by the ban: the Petland in Kennesaw.
Johnson, the vet at Good Mews, said that “compassion fatigue” leads to burnout among many veterinarians and, in some cases, suicide.
“Constantly battling the emotional exhaustion while treating Petland puppies was defeating and caused me to leave emergency medicine,” she said, choking up. “I had to get away before I became another statistic.”
Kendra Ledlow, the shelter manager at Good Mews, read from an email a friend had sent to the Board of Commissioners, which detailed the death of a sick dog purchased at Petland.
Only one person spoke against the proposed ban at Tuesday’s hearing: Galt Porter, the planning commissioner for south Cobb.
When someone has a problem with his or her car, he said, “You don’t ban car dealers from selling cars, you go to the manufacturer to solve the problem.”
At the first hearing, James Balli, an attorney with Taylor English Decisions, spoke on Petland’s behalf.
He reminded commissioners of the attorney general’s opinion and said Petland does not utilize puppy mills but buys its dogs from breeders licensed and inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
