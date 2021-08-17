Cobb’s governing board delayed a vote on a controversial development at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads Tuesday in order to give the developer an opportunity to address critics’ concerns.
North Point Ministries’ has proposed building a 125,000-square-foot church and 125 single-family houses and townhomes, all on 33 acres of prime real estate.
The project was advanced to the Cobb Board of Commissioners earlier this month when it received a recommendation of approval from the county’s Planning Commission.
Taking direction from former Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright at several prior hearings, North Point’s design for the property evolved significantly over the course of eight months. A commercial strip along Johnson Ferry Road was downsized to a single parcel, and a number of townhomes were retooled into single-family detached houses.
Cobb commissioners will consider the development at their Sept. 21 hearing.
