MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners chose not to adopt an ordinance this week that would have made it more difficult for people to rent their homes on a short-term basis — a victory for those homeowners and the websites they rely on, such as AirBnB.
The vote was unanimous.
The ordinance was sponsored by Commissioners Bob Ott of east Cobb and JoAnn Birrell of north Cobb. It would force owners to acquire a business license and designate a short-term rental agent for each property, someone who could respond to any issue at the property within one hour. It would also impose a limit of one adult per 390 square feet.
Commissioners will not consider the ordinance until the end of the legislative session in April or May. That is because the General Assembly is considering a bill that would preempt “local governments from prohibiting or registering (short-term rentals), and preempts locals from treating these properties any differently than other residential properties," according to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
"This will effectively prohibit counties from imposing occupancy limits, requiring registration of such properties, regulating rental frequency, or requiring licenses/permits for inspections of such properties,” the ACCG concludes.
Monday, AirBnB sent an email to at least some homeowners in Cobb urging them to attend the meeting.
"As the Commission deliberates on this important issue, it is vital that your voice be heard, as you could be affected by the proposed new regulations," it read. "Hearing from you—the taxpayers of Cobb County who responsibly share their homes—will help Commissioners understand the importance of short-term rentals to your community and craft clear, reasonable, and fair rules."
At Tuesday's hearing, several people who rent their homes on a short-term basis urged commissioners to reject the ordinance, saying they were regular people supplementing their income, not operating properties that are, effectively, motels.
"I want to put a face on short-term rentals," a woman from east Cobb said. She said she was forced to supplement her income after the death of her husband and rising property tax bills.
"I live in my home," she said. "I've opened my home up for rentals a couple of weekends a month in order to be able to pay my bills so I can continue to live there," she continued, adding that "some of the proposals as currently planned would make it absolutely impossible for people like me."
Others were opposed to the measure. One Mableton resident said that many short-term rental owners are "absentee landlords."
"I don’t want to live in a community where I’m surrounded by what is basically a hotel," she added.
Commissioners also agreed to convene a "citizen task force" to consider changes to the bill.
Although Commissioner Ott was among those who brought the ordinance forward, he made the recommendation Tuesday to hold it until after the legislative session.
"Any time you write new code," Ott said, "you got to spend even more time (than) with just code changes. Because there have been zoning categories that have been introduced that have come back to bite the county in the past. And so to me, you have to really be certain what you're voting on when you're voting (on) a new code."
Last week, the Cobb County Planning Commission, an advisory body, recommended that the Board of Commissioners postpone a vote on the ordinance.
The planning commissioners support tightening the rules around short-term rentals, but said that more work had to be done to get it right.
Planning Commissioner Galt Porter, a real estate agent, said he has worked with buyers looking to acquire a house to turn into a full-time rental property.
“I still think we need some type of restrictions that prevent (a house) from being a commercial motel,” said Porter. “Something that truly says, ‘This is just a side thing when I’m not there.’” But “this needs further discussions and probably some town halls,” he continued, “because I think this is flying under the radar for a lot of people.”
