Last year, Cobb County Fire Department Chief Randy Crider was promoted to interim public safety director, a position that has since become permanent. He never stopped being fire chief, however. Now, the county's governing board is poised to make his life a little easier.
The Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday promoting deputy fire chief Bill Johnson to the department's top position.
Johnson has more than 26 years of experience with the county fire department and has served as deputy chief since 2016.
As director of public safety, Crider oversees the fire and police departments, as well as animal control, emergency services and 911, county Chairman Mike Boyce noted.
"He can’t possibly do all those things at one time" while serving as fire chief, Boyce said, adding that the department has more than 80 employees. "It requires a director whose whole focus is on the fire department and nothing else."
Boyce said the Board of Commissioners had interviewed two people for the position, and both were "eminently qualified."
"It's one of those things where it was a tough call," he said. "It just came out that Mr. Johnson was the consensus of the board."
According to a letter from Boyce to the county manager dated July 29, Johnson has a bachelor's in fire science from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government EXCEL program and Leadership Cobb.
Teleworking policy changes
Other business commissioners will consider Tuesday include revisions to the teleworking policy and acceptance of federal assistance via the county's Community Development Block Grant office.
If approved, revisions to the teleworking policy will tweak language regarding dependent care. Currently, the policy states employees working remotely must arrange for dependent care "when applicable" unless the county's emergency closure or limited operational services policies are implemented "or at the discretion of the county manager."
The revised policy would eliminate those exceptions. It goes on to note, "decreases in productivity or behaviors that detract value from the county may result in immediate loss of teleworking status and may result in disciplinary action."
Boyce said the changes were made after a review of policies implemented at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is a new world for us," he said. "Nobody ever foresaw us having to employ teleworking on the scale we did, and I think that, as always, the concern of all board members was to make sure that we use the taxpayers' revenue … in a responsible fashion and that whatever policy we adopt continues to provide the high level of services that everyone has come to expect from us."
Commissioners have spent the past couple months debating the use of more than $132 million Cobb received as part of the federal CARES Act legislation. That money went straight from the U.S. Department of Treasury to county coffers. Less talked about, however, are other, smaller CARES Act grants the county received via the state.
Tuesday, commissioners will consider distributing more than $4 million through the county's Community Development Block Grant office.
More than $3 million will go toward nonprofits that provide services for the county's homeless population, such as MUST Ministries. Another $1.1 million will go to a number of nonprofits providing a range of services, such as housing assistance and workforce development programs.
