There will be no 61-acre, $300 million mixed-use property coming to Chastain Road near I-575.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners shot the plan down 4-1 Tuesday morning with Chairman Mike Boyce the only one in favor of the development.
The request came from Vinings-based Pope & Land Real Estate and would have been a smaller version of The Battery Atlanta or Alpharetta’s Avalon, combining homes, shopping, retail and entertainment.
Commissioners and neighbors said it was just too dense.
“We know that something will eventually be built on these 62 acres, but it needs to be the right fit and appropriate for the surrounding area. This is not,” said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, whose district the project would have been in. “We know Pope & Land does good work and has a quality reputation, but again, this development is too intense.”
The original pitch for the development came in August of 2018. Pope & Land’s representatives said they shrank the project by 45% since then, but neighbors remained unsupportive. About 60 showed up to the meeting to urge the board to vote no, waving pink signs that read “Vote no on Z-71.” About 22 came out in support of the project.
Among the naysayers was Jessica Berry, an attorney and homeowner in nearby Chastain Lakes. Berry said she and her neighbors feel the development was not suitable for the area and would present issues with traffic and safety.
“Personally, I did not move from New Jersey to this neighborhood to live literally across the street from what is effectively a megamall and densely packed apartment buildings,” she said. “Our residents sought something far different than that, something better. We deserve it, and we demand it.”
Another strike against the developers in the eyes of some commissioners was that they did not respond when staff asked them about chipping in to pay for road improvements that would have been necessary if the plan had gone forward.
“Off-site road improvements were required prior to the project’s completion,” Birrell said. “The developer is reluctant to pay for this, and the county cannot nor should we for a private development.”
That was a deal breaker for Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
“What struck me during this conversation is that we attempted to have that conversation with the applicant to do road improvements, improvements that would be required to handle this development, and they were non-responsive,” she said.
Commissioners Lisa Cupid and Bob Ott said they would support Birrell’s opposition but also worried about the message it would send to developers.
Ott said the county’s future land use map, which the county uses for planning purposes, calls for higher density there, and if the community is against that, he said it should be reflected in the map.
“It would seem to me that, that we’re sending a mixed message to the folks that would be potential developers saying it’s OK to build pretty intense development very close to these homes. And I don’t think that, listening to Commissioner Birrell and the people who live in the area, that that’s really what the message should be.”
Chairman Mike Boyce said the case shows the importance of a proposed referendum on a 1% sales tax for transit and/or transportation.
“More and more and more, we need to look really hard at this 2022 referendum about transit and transportation,” he said. “If we want to support the kind of businesses that we want to have here, then we need to step up to the plate, and you know, have our infrastructure reflect what’s on that land use map, and it doesn’t in this case. So both sides have an argument.”
Erin Mulgrew, a board member for the Bells Ferry Civic Association, said her group believes the commissioners made the right decision.
“The Bells Ferry Civic Association is very pleased with the decision that the Board of Commissioners rendered,” she said. “This area is primarily residential and low-rise office, and the BOC chose to take the recommendation of its own staff, the planning commission and local residents who would be impacted should Z-71 have passed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.