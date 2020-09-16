When Cobb’s Planning Division set out to learn how people in the county’s northeastern corner wanted their community to look in the next five, 10 or 20 years, they didn’t know what to expect.
“We had no idea what the community was going to want,” said east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who asked the Planning Division to look into the matter. “As it morphed over time, it actually became more of a protection plan … than anything else.”
Residents’ priority, according to Planning Division Manager Jason Gaines, was to preserve their way of life: the suburban feel, the single-family, detached houses.
Cobb County’s governing board recently approved what amounts to a guide for developers looking to build in the area. The plan covers a 4,000-acre, 26,000-person community around the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads.
It calls for the preservation of the area’s stock of single-family houses, and funneling any redevelopment toward existing commercial nodes at the intersections of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads and Shallowford and Lassiter roads, according to Gaines.
At Ott’s direction, Gaines’ team began studying the land in a 1.5 mile radius around the Johnson Ferry and Shallowford Road intersection in 2018. (After input from area residents, the planning division expanded the study area north to include Mabry Park and subdivisions.)
The study found the area to be among the more affluent in Cobb, with an average household income of $114,813 compared to the countywide $68,818. It had 26,678 people in 2017, a figure that is expected to increase by almost 18% by 2040.
The plan also calls for the expansion of park space, improvement of stormwater management and investment in alternative modes of transportation in the form of sidewalks, multipurpose trails and consideration of pedestrian safety.
The Planning Commission recommended the plan’s approval in a 4-1 vote in August. Planning Commission Chair Galt Porter was the lone opposition vote.
Porter said the plan has “a lot of good ideas” but criticized the lack of cost analysis or identification of funding sources.
“Either it’s going to sit there and do nothing … or there’s going to be an undue amount of resources going to this area and taking away from other areas,” he said. “Cobb County already doesn’t have money to repave our roads.”
The plan does not commit the county to funding any projects. Instead, it offers a list of projects that could be funded by a future 1% sales tax or that could be incorporated into developers’ plans for the area, Ott said.
The plan would simplify the development process, Ott added, by telling developers what area residents would accept in their community.
The retiring commissioner said it would also tell his potential successors — Democrat Jerica Richardson and Republican Fitz Johnson — what their constituents want.
Richardson did not return a call seeking comment. But Johnson lauded the plan.
"That is probably the most comprehensive community-involved master plan in Cobb," he said. "That is the way it should be done — 100% community involvement."
