MARIETTA — When Cobb’s governing board approved a new pay scale for public safety employees in January 2020, it came with an understanding: raises would come every year, barring a recession or other unforeseen circumstance.
So far, the board has made good on that promise.
Cobb commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday a raise that will affect nearly 1,500 employees in the county’s fire and police departments as well as the sheriff’s, solicitor’s and district attorney’s offices. The total cost of that raise, which this year is about $2.1 million, was built into the budget of the current fiscal year, which was approved last summer.
“I think this is an absolute step in the right direction for us, and I thank y’all for doing it,” Sheriff Craig Owens told commissioners after the vote.
For years, public safety personnel had pushed for a “step-and-grade” plan that would let them know exactly how much they would make given their years of service (step) and rank (grade).
The plan commissioners ultimately approved did not guarantee annual raises. Commissioners were concerned they could not legally tie the hands of a future board in the face of an economic downturn.
The raise approved Tuesday will take effect March 21 and affect all public safety employees on the step plan whose performance in 2020 was judged to have met or exceeded expectations. It will not apply to the 184 sworn employees who have yet to complete their 18-month probationary period nor the 84 sworn employees not enrolled in the step plan, according to the county. The latter will instead receive a pay bump of 3% of their “market control point,” a “fair and competitive salary based on market pay levels” for those in their rank.
Maj. Steve Gaynor, head of community engagement with the sheriff’s office and president of the Cobb County F.O.P. Kermit C. Sanders Lodge No. 13, said metro Atlanta police departments are trying to catch up to the Atlanta Police Department, which has given its officers substantial raises in recent years.
“You have to take small steps, and this is just another small step in that,” he said before the board’s vote.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill pointed out Tuesday the raises will not address the longstanding issue of pay compression, a problem whereby career employees experience diminishing returns in pay compared with new hires. That question will have to be addressed in future budget talks, and require a different solution all its own, commissioners said.
“I think everybody knows how important it is, with public safety being our number one priority,” Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said before the meeting, adding that raises and other incentives the board has approved have already had a positive impact on recruitment and retention.
“But it’s got to continue,” Birrell added. “I’m committed to doing it, and it needs to be done.”
