KENNESAW — The Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will consider giving its airport operator a break in rent payments due to the pandemic.
Hawthorne Global Aviation Services leases property from the county to provide services, from fuel to hangars, at Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field.
In March, when Cobb and other areas were shut down because of the pandemic, the county agreed to a four-month rent deferment plan, said Karl Von Hagel, airport manager.
During the worst part of the shutdown, fuel sales at the airport declined by as much as 80%. But now, those sales are back to pre-pandemic levels, about 150,000 gallons a month, the airport manager said. Traffic is also back, to about 250 takeoffs and landings every day.
"We’re getting back to normal," he said.
While the aviation industry is still struggling as an industry, Von Hagel said markets within the industry, such as private/business aircraft, are doing well.
“It’s more convenient and it’s safer,” he said.
The new arrangement would forgive Hawthorne's April rent, totaling $19,448, according to county documents. If approved, the county will also give the company eight months to pay off three months' rent, $58,344, on top of its usual monthly expenses. The last of these payments will be due April 1, 2021.
The airport was awarded a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant of $157,000, which freed up airport resources to accommodate the request.
The commissioners' meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta. The meetings are open to in-person attendees, and those watching remotely can visit the county's YouTube channel.
