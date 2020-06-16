A developer's proposal to build a medical facility at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Atlanta Road in east Cobb has pitted some of the area’s residents against the person appointed to represent them in such matters.
As of Tuesday evening, more than 800 people have signed a petition asking Northside Hospital to revise its plans for the three-story, 78,000 square-foot facility.
And earlier this month, one of the project's most vocal critics accused Cobb County Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright of being too cozy with developer Branch Properties. Waybright was appointed to the Planning Commission this year by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott.
Waybright has denied allegations of bias and refused to recuse himself from the Planning Commission's June 2 vote in which it recommended the county’s governing board approve the rezoning request.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body and can only recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve or reject requests to rezone county land.
The matter was set to come before the Board of Commissioners at their monthly zoning hearing Tuesday, but was postponed at Ott’s request.
In an email to Cobb zoning division head John Pederson, Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Branch, wrote: "Pursuant to my discussion with Commissioner Ott, there are typographical errors, factual inaccuracies and other potential errors that are contained within the zoning documents, which he has requested be clarified and/or corrected prior to a public hearing before the Board of Commissioners so that all information presented, heard, and considered by the Board can be accurate."
'It feels suspect'
Alette Stache, a resident of the 4400 West subdivision and member of Residents for Responsible Development, which opposes the current site plan, spoke in opposition at the June 2 Planning Commission hearing.
She said Waybright had expressed his support for the rezoning before his appointment to the commission. She also said a community advocacy organization Waybright led until his appointment – which Waybright later identified as the Oakdale Alliance – had been funded, in part, by Branch.
“We question the propriety of this relationship,” she said, adding that Residents for Responsible Development saw it as grounds for recusal.
Waybright denied coming into his position on the Planning Commission predisposed toward the case in question, saying he had previously opposed an attempt by Northside to locate in the area.
“I was as objective as you could be,” he said.
Galt Porter, who chairs the Planning Commission, asked the county attorney to weigh in.
Given Waybright’s comments, the attorney said, it did not seem as though Waybright had to recuse himself or that his participation posed a conflict of interest.
But Waybright’s colleague, Fred Beloin, pressed on “just in the interest of full disclosure.”
“You don’t have an ownership interest or a title of any kind with Branch or receive payment from Branch in any respect?” Beloin asked.
“No title, no position, no employment relationship whatsoever, no ownership equity or other financial stake in Branch or its affiliates or any entities they control or operate with,” Waybright responded.
“I wasn’t trying to prosecute inquiries on behalf of anyone seeking to disqualify you, I just think it’s important to get that info out there,” Beloin said.
In an interview Tuesday, Stache said she knew about Branch’s payment to Oakdale Alliance because she was a member of the alliance’s board.
Stache said she intentionally omitted its name during her comments at the hearing, not wanting to drag the organization into the controversy, but thought it pertinent information.
“It’s not like there’s some hot, smoking gun and someone was in clear violation of county ethics,” she said. “It feels suspect.”
Waybright did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Change is coming
Opponents of the plan as it was presented at the June 2 hearing say their main concern is that Branch has not made a good faith effort to engage the surrounding communities.
"We really would love to have Northside as a neighbor," said Will Elliott, of the nearby West Village community.
But they are concerned that the current plans would negatively impact their quality of life by adding significant traffic to their neighborhoods while offering little to current residents.
Waybright said at the June 2 hearing the developer has heard residents’ concerns and taken them into account, which includes reducing the operating hours of the facility. But, echoing comments made by other planning commissioners, he said change is coming to the area regardless.
“Something will be built,” he said.
