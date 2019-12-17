MARIETTA — Unhappy with a compromise suggested by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, residents of one of the county’s few remaining rural communities were given two more months to strike a deal with their neighbor, whose rezoning request has them up in arms.
Rebekah Resh owns about seven acres off Casteel Road in Powder Springs. She is asking the Cobb Board of Commissioners to rezone her land to subdivide it into three lots for purchase. But neighbors say the move could irrevocably change their community. About 20 years ago, some of them defeated an attempt to develop the area by buying about 25 acres of land a developer sought and paying the developer to go away.
Diane Quammen, one of the area’s residents, said Resh’s request might seem reasonable enough.
“We’ve all lived in Cobb long enough to understand the domino effect of zoning,” Quammen said. “It sets a precedent that makes the next zoning and the next that much easier.”
Originally, Resh’s intention was to rezone the land so it could be subdivided into four lots. The way the land is currently zoned, there must be at least two acres per house. Resh has since amended her plans and is now asking for permission to divide it into three lots. She noted however the location of the existing house on that land would require one of those lots to be less than two acres.
“What she has proposed here is entirely consistent with the extremely rural nature of this stretch of Casteel Road,” her attorney, Kevin Moore, told commissioners.
Lindsey Tippins, Resh’s father, represented her at a Planning Commission hearing Dec. 3. He said her family outgrew the house on their land, had to move, and were trying to sell it out of financial necessity.
But Quammen said Resh and Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb, have not made a good-faith effort to sell the house, not listing it online or hiring a real estate agent.
Tippins countered those allegations Tuesday. He said he has personally shown the house on his daughter’s property to prospective buyers at least 25 times.
“You can sell any house any day if you’re willing to take any price,” he said, but his daughter was not willing to sell the land for less than it is worth.
Quammen has suggested Resh is charging more for the land than it’s worth. When asked whether he had had the land appraised, Tippins said, “I know what land’s going for out there.”
Gambrill suggested rezoning the land “RR,” which, she said, falls between the land’s current status and that sought by Resh.
But east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott and Chairman Mike Boyce made a motion to give the parties more time to reach a deal on their own.
“If there is no compromise in two months, then I’m going to default to what Gambrill wants to do,” Boyce said. Ott agreed.
“Just because we’re holding it, it does not mean that come February that Commissioner Gambrill’s motion will not be what passes,” Ott said. “I think Commissioner Gambrill’s motion is a reasonable compromise. I just think there is one more opportunity to see if there is any other compromises.”
In other business, the board approved Embry Development Corporation’s proposal to build 49 town home units on Cooper Lake Road by Summerlin Lake, and Smith Douglas Homes’ request to build 39 houses on Canton Road about a mile south of Noonday Creek Park.
