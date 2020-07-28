In a pair of votes Tuesday night, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a property tax increase — to be reflected in property tax bills due later this year — and a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in October.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the tax increase, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill the lone opposition vote.
Commissioners did not change the property tax rate, which is set at 8.46 mills. But rising property values mean the tax will generate more revenue than it did in 2019.
Gambrill did not state the reason for her opposition during the meeting.
Commissioners also voted 4-1 to approve the budget, with Gambrill again voting in opposition.
Assistant finance director Buddy Tesar described the budget as conservative, given uncertainty as to how the coronavirus will affect revenues and spending.
“It goes without saying that we’re in unprecedented times, surrounded by uncertainty and whether the recovery is going to be the v-shape (or) a long drawn out recovery — a lot is yet to be seen,” he said at a July 13 presentation. “And with those assumptions, we have to take a conservative approach to the FY21 budget.”
General fund revenue and expenditures will drop by $1.8 million in the FY21 budget, from $475.6 million to $473.8 million.
The county’s finance team is estimating a 94-95% collection rate on property taxes — as opposed to the typical 97% collection rate — similar to what it experienced during the Great Recession. It is also assuming a flax tax digest in 2021.
The budget includes all three of Boyce’s stated priorities: keeping the property tax rate at its current 8.46 mills; a 1% decrease, from 9% to 8%, in the amount of money transferred from the county’s water fund; and $5.7 million for a new first responder salary schedule the Board of Commissioners approved in March.
In an email sent to the MDJ, Gambrill explained her opposition to the budget, questioning the accuracy of the figures provided by the county’s finance department.
Gambrill said there are numerous inconsistencies between the county’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2019 — which covers the fiscal year that ended in September 2019 — and the documents detailing the budget for fiscal year 2021.
“I cannot in good faith vote on a document that I do not believe reflects the financial position of the county,” she wrote.
In other business, commissioners approved new uses of federal CARES Act money in a series of votes Tuesday.
Commissioners voted unanimously to give Marietta City Schools almost $3 million.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said his request had changed since it was first presented on July 13. At the time, the district’s plan was to begin the upcoming school year with a mix of in-person and virtual instruction; in light of a substantial increase in the number and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19, the district has since decided to begin the year with 100% virtual instruction.
As such, Rivera said Tuesday the district would reallocate some money from bus service to tutoring.
Rivera’s ask includes, but is not limited to: $233,000 for “desk and table shields,” almost $50,000 in personal protective equipment, $239,000 in cleaning supplies and the manpower needed to disinfect schools, almost $800,000 in Chromebooks, more than $800,000 to provide internet to students who don’t already have it “lest they fall behind,” and $300,000 for substitute teachers for “COVID-19-related absences.”
Another $10 million in CARES Act funds will go to Cobb’s six cities. The board’s vote was unanimous.
A June 29 letter from Gov. Brian Kemp encouraged Cobb and the three other counties that received grants from the U.S. Department of Treasury to allocate 30% of the aid to their cities.
The county has earmarked about $34 million in CARES Act money for its cities, County Manager Jackie McMorris said at a Board of Commissioners work session Monday morning. But the cities have only requested $10 million with the understanding they could ask for more if the money is spent before a county-imposed Oct. 27 deadline.
The cities will get 50% of the money upfront. The county would provide the other 50% by reimbursing cities’ receipts for eligible expenses.
Finally, commissioners also reallocated $2 million toward county nonprofits to help them retain employees they might otherwise lay off due to the recession caused by the coronavirus.
The money will come from a $50 million program assisting small businesses commissioners approved in May.
