MARIETTA — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $2 million expenditure to cover public safety and transportation costs associated with the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, to be hosted at Truist Park this July.
The board’s approval came on the heels of a presentation by Braves Development Company CEO Mike Plant Tuesday afternoon, who said the Braves hoped to open the stadium to full capacity by June.
Commissioners also approved four new positions within the county probate court office by a vote of 4-1. East Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson was the lone vote against the measure. Because the board had denied a similar request from the District Attorney’s office earlier this month, she said, she could not support the probate court spots, citing a lack of consistency.
Four additional positions requested by Chief Judge Kelli Wolk to address a surge in firearms carry license permits were removed from the agenda before the meeting. Wolk said she would bring those positions in a separate proposal at a future date.
