On Wednesday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urged Georgians who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and/or are showing related symptoms to take advantage of the telemedicine options available to them from their health insurers instead of showing up in-person to emergency rooms or their doctor’s office.
The Department has been working closely with Gov. Kemp’s office, the Department of Community Health and health insurers across the state to compile the following telemedicine resources and COVID-19-related information to better assist Georgia consumers:
Commercial Carriers
- Aetna at https://www.aetna.com/individuals-families/member-rights-resources/covid19.html.
- Ambetter at https://www.ambetterhealth.com/coronavirus.html.
- Ambetter Telemedicine at https://www.ambetterhealth.com/benefits-services/ambetter-telehealth.html.
- Anthem at https://www.anthem.com/coronavirus/?brandcd=ABCBS.
- Anthem Telemedicine at https://www.anthem.com/ca/blog/member-news/sydney-app-anthem-ca/.
- Cigna at https://www.cigna.com/individuals-families/health-wellness/topic-disaster-resource-center/coronavirus-public-resources.
- Humana at https://www.humana.com/coronavirus.
- Kaiser Permanente at https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/health-wellness/coronavirus-information.
- Oscar at https://www.hioscar.com/covid19.
- United at https://www.uhc.com/health-and-wellness/health-topics/covid-19.
Medicaid Managed Care Organizations
- Amerigroup at https://www.amerigroup.com/amerigroup/coronavirus.html.
- CareSource at https://www.caresource.com/#anchor-covid.
- CareSource Telemedicine at https://www.caresource.com/ga/members/contact-us/medicaid/.
- WellCare / Peach State Health Plan at https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/newsroom/what-you-need-to-know-about-covid-190.html.
- WellCare / Peach State Health Plan Telemedicine at https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/newsroom/telehealth-services---covid-19-updates.html.
Traditional Medicare and some Medicare Advantage plans have temporarily expanded benefits to include more tele-based options as well as removed some stipulations on options that were already available.
https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/telehealth
