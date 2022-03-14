Cobb commissioners will consider Tuesday a series of west Cobb rezoning proposals, among them two commercial properties that were alternately favored and opposed by the county Planning Commission two weeks ago.
The first of those is a 100,000 square foot self-storage facility on Dallas Highway, just east of Barrett Parkway. Recommended for approval earlier this month, the business would replace a vacant veterinary clinic and dog kennel according to Charter Mellon, the firm backing the project.
The proposal advanced with minimal discussion, and no opposition, in its last hearing and is on the board’s consent agenda.
Expected to receive more attention Tuesday is a combination gas station and car wash requested near the intersection of Due West and Burnt Hickory roads. Kashif Rana, the businessman proposing the project, also owns a Sunoco station across the street.
In light of that, residents in the area told the Planning Commission they feared the impact adding another high-traffic business would have on the area. One of those residents, Peggy Ashley, characterized the stretch of Due West Road as a small-town main street, with boutiques, an ice cream parlor, and a produce stand.
“I can’t picture a large QuikTrip-style gas station in an area like this,” Ashley said.
County staff likewise had traffic flow concerns, and planning commissioners indicated they didn’t see a way to make the project work.
Fred Beloin, who represents the area, recommended the county rezone the parcel to a less intense category, which would prevent a gas station from being built, but allow other low-density commercial uses.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill told the MDJ she’d received several constituent emails asking her to stick with that course of action.
Last on the west Cobb slate is a subdivision planned near Lost Mountain Baptist Church on Dallas Highway. Windsong Properties, a large metro Atlanta senior home developer, originally sought to build 25 1,800-square-foot houses on the 20-acre parcel, three more than what’s allowed under the current zoning category.
County staff have found the development to be in accordance with its land use guidelines for the area. Gambrill said some neighbors didn’t want the subdivision’s entry and exit points to be on Old Dallas Road, which runs roughly parallel to Dallas Highway.
The latest plan moves the entry point to Dallas Highway, in exchange for allowing Windsong to increase the number of houses to 32. Gambrill said “the neighbors, I believe, felt the trade-off … was worth it.”
Also on the commission’s agenda is the proposed Smyrna expansion campus of St. Benedict’s Episcopal School. St. Benedict’s attorney Kevin Moore, however, said he expected the case to be delayed another month while the school continues workshopping its traffic mitigation plans, which have been a sticking point for the project.
