The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider 13 requested zoning changes at Tuesday’s zoning hearing, including a new subdivision on Gaydon Road in Powder Springs.
The proposed development, set on four parcels totaling over 30 acres, would bring 44 single-family houses to the area directly across from Varner Elementary School. Currently, the area is zoned for residential use, but the rezoning would allow the parcels to be subdivided into lots of 20,000 square feet (or 0.46 acres) or less.
Documents submitted on behalf of the developer, CS Realty Group LLC, indicate the proposed houses would be between 2,200 and 2,800 square feet in a “craftsman” style.
In the past, CS Realty has built subdivisions in Kennesaw, Smyrna, and Powder Springs, most of which are townhomes or detached house subdivisions.
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, said she plans to support the development after working with the developer and their attorney, Kevin Moore, to address community concerns. The chief issue, she said, was the development’s location across from the elementary school.
“That community is directly across the street from a school, and there was concern with there not being a turn lane. So we agreed, along with the applicant’s attorney, to include a turn lane based on Cobb DOT’s recommendation,” she said.
The developer will foot the bill for the transit improvements, and Sheffield expects the application to receive a green light at the hearing. Zoning staff has recommended approval of the project.
Among the other proposals to be heard is a request by Living Hope Lutheran Church, located at Stilesboro and Mack Dobbs Roads in Kennesaw, to construct an early learning center on their property.
The zoning meeting, held at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta, is delayed until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday due to the weather. It can be viewed live on the Cobb County government website and on social media.
