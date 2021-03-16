MARIETTA — At its monthly zoning hearing Tuesday, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a subdivision which will bring 13 duplexes to two parcels just outside of downtown Mableton.
The development, backed by Atlanta-based developer Kareem Okereke, will turn 5.4 acres of land zoned for commercial use into residential property with a density of up to 5 units per acre. It sits on Puckett Drive, near its intersection with Mableton Parkway, and will be a “sister” subdivision to the Mablestone development located across the street.
While the developer has not released prices for the duplexes, homes at the Mablestone development, built in a similar contemporary style, are priced in the $300,000 to $450,000 range.
Renderings provided by the developer show a series of modern structures built with wood, glass, and metal. Speaking after the meeting, south Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield said the design is a welcome departure from the brick-centric craftsman style that characterizes much of the area.
“They’re very contemporary and modern, and the thing is, people have an appetite for that,” said Sheffield, who emphasized the area’s need for more “rooftops” in her State of Mableton address Monday night. “We’re really excited to see a new style of development come into the community, and hopefully that’ll spark similar types of structures.”
Commissioners also approved a new convenience store and gas station to be built on Austell Road, just south of its intersection with Windy Hill Road. The store had faced opposition from nearby residents at a Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, when they expressed concerns about safety, noise, and light pollution into their adjacent homes.
Garvis Sams, attorney for the developer, said he had resolved those differences with residents by limiting hours to 6 a.m. to midnight and building a fence around the property. Sheffield—who represents the area—added stipulations that the property could not house a discount store, and must keep its dumpsters out of site in an enclosed area. The measure passed 5-0.
In other business, commissioners approved a five-home subdivision in east Cobb, and a fuel truck loading center for Colonial Pipeline Company on Tramore Pointe Parkway near its intersection with the East-West Connector.
Most of the largest proposals originally set to be heard this month were held or continued at the Planning Commission’s meeting on March 2. In April, the board is set to hear a number of those developments, including the long-awaited, hotly debated redevelopment of the Sprayberry Crossing shopping center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.