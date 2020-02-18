MARIETTA — County Chairman Mike Boyce said he plans to involve the Cobb School District on the front end when it comes to the Cobb Board of Commissioners making zoning decisions.
The commitment came during the commission’s zoning meeting on Tuesday, in which Charles Sprayberry, director of planning and logistics for the Cobb School District, spoke against a new townhome development on Old Powder Springs Road that he said could lead to overcrowding at Mableton Elementary School.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid suggested getting schools involved well before the commission is scheduled to vote.
“If the school board is always going to have an issue with our applications and they’re always going to bring it up at this meeting, it would seem to me there would be another forum where we could address the larger policy issue, because it’s very difficult for us to really give full weight to those concerns considering the significant steps that would have to be taken to build a new school,” she said. “And I certainly don’t think it is the direction of the school board to encourage the commissioners to not ever build residential housing, whether it be for families or seniors, yet every time we have a family or senior development, we hear that position.”
Commissioner Bob Ott agreed with Cupid and suggested making the school board a part of preliminary meetings, in which applicants sit down with departments including stormwater and fire to go over plans and bring up any concerns.
“It’s great that you’re here because, for most of the time when I’ve been up here, nobody came from the schools. … I think somebody from the school needs to be part of the preliminary review just so that we hear their comments ahead of time instead of today,” he said.
Boyce said he thought it was a good idea.
“I will personally assure that what Commissioner Cupid said, what Commissioner Ott said, we will bring that to fruition because as we get more dense in the county, because people want to come here and one reason is the school system, we have to do some things differently here, even though we may have disagreements, at least they’re brought out earlier,” he said.
Sprayberry also said he likes the idea. He said involving the schools earlier in the process could help reach compromises, for example, limiting the number of multi-bedroom units in an apartment complex near a crowded school to encourage childless people to move in.
“There are ways to get the kind of development the county is looking for, at the same time without negatively impacting the schools,” he said.
In other business, some west Cobb residents could be getting new neighbors, and they’re not happy about it.
The County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a plan to rezone seven acres off Casteel Road, just north of Lovinggood Middle School, and subdivide it into three lots. Cupid was opposed.
The area is largely rural, with some neighbors living on over 10 acres of land. Speaking before the board, neighbors said they like it that way.
In 1999, five families pooled their money to buy some adjoining land and pay a developer to scram.
Two of the five families have since sold their stake in the land, but the remaining residents and others who have since moved in said they want the land to stay the way it is. Eleven people came to Tuesday’s meeting to oppose the plan, including Kathie Stettler, who has lived in the area for six years.
“We’re coming here as a collective, eleven of us who could show up and take time off from work, take time off from our jobs to show you that our community is very united, that we want to maintain the (current) zoning,” she said.
The owners of the seven acres in question are Rebekah and Warren Resh, daughter and son-in-law of Lindsey Tippins. Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb, came to represent his daughter at a hearing in December. He was in the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, but did not speak.
Also at that December meeting, the Reshes were seeking to divide their land into four lots rather than three, a fact Boyce brought up in explaining his approval of the plan.
“I always look for a middle road, and in this case, the applicant has agreed to go down from four tracts to three, so he’s made, I believe, a good faith effort to find a middle road here, whereas we have opposition saying they want to maintain exactly how it is now without any changes.”
Paul Paulson, who has been living in the area for 44 years and was one of the neighbors who organized in 1999, spoke out against the rezoning. His argument: the new lots would need septic tanks because they are too remote to connect to the sewer, but county code only allows septic tanks to go on lots that are at least 80,000 square feet. One lot in the new plan is only 50,000 square feet.
Paulson said he’s not happy about the idea of a septic tank going in on a piece of property smaller than what the county would normally allow.
“Septic systems are traditionally very leaky, very poor ways of dealing with wastewater,” he said. “They contaminate. … The reason you have these restrictions is for health. It’s a public health issue. So we have this stream that leads into my creek, which basically goes into the Chattahoochee River. If you put less than the minimum size lot up here, you are allowing, perhaps, leakage and a catastrophic failure to go into the water system. You want the maximum protection.”
Ott said whether or not the developer’s septic system is up to code is not up to the board.
“When you talk about septic tanks, the Department of Public Health always has the final say,” he said. “The Department of Public Health cannot determine how many lots you have. That’s the Board of Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners can sit here and say you can have five, 10, however many lots you want, but when it comes to septic, public health is the one who says yes or no.
“If Public Health comes back and says ‘You don’t meet our requirements,’ then they can’t build on it, unless they want to connect it to sewer, which is 1,200 feet down the road,” he added.
Speaking after the meeting, Paulson vowed he and his neighbors will continue the fight at the Department of Public Health.
“The next step for us is to go to the county health department and make sure they enforce their own law,” he said.
